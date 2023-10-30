Sam Bankman-Fried testifies on third day in FTX fraud trial after admitting ‘big mistakes’

Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

One-time crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried is testifying again on Monday in his own blockbuster crypto trial. On Friday, he defended himself by admitting that he made “big mistakes” but denied that he defrauded any customers of his failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

“I made a lot of little mistakes and a lot of big mistakes,” he said Friday. When asked if FTX had a risk management department, he replied, “We definitely should have, but no, we didn’t.”

Testifying is a risky move, which could expose him to harsh questioning from federal prosecutors during cross-examination. His defense lawyers have portrayed him through questioning as an overwhelmed “math whiz” who never expected to become rich or famous and certainly never intended to launder billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried was expected to testify last Thursday. However, Judge Lewis Kaplan called an evidentiary hearing just before Bankman-Fried, accused of seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, was to testify in front of the jury. Kaplan sent the jury home because he was considering what topics would be admissible during Bankman-Fried’s testimony. The former CEO has declared himself innocent.

Bankman-Fried founded the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which closed in late 2022 due to the crypto industry crash. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas in December 2022 and extradited to the US. If convicted, he faces decades in prison. On Thursday, he said on the witness stand that he believed FTX’s terms of service allowed Alameda Research, a hedge fund closely tied to the cryptocurrency exchange, to take FTX client funds.

Federal prosecutors allege that Bankman-Fried funneled money from FTX to Alameda for her own self-interests — $100 million in political contributions, celebrity endorsements and a $40 million Bahamas penthouse where she lived with Ellison and other FTX executives.

Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison testified against him in the first trial, saying that he had always committed the crimes at her direction during his time as CEO of Alameda. FTX co-founder Gary Wang testified that Bankman-Fried was aware of the illegal movement of funds that caused FTX to lose $8 billion when customers attempted to withdraw their crypto.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com