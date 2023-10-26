Sam Bankman-Fried testifies in his crypto fraud trial without the presence of a jury

Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried skipped a scheduled appearance before the jury in his crypto fraud trial on Thursday, in a surprise decision that undercut the anticipation swirling around the high-profile case.

Instead the former FTX executive testified without the presence of a jury, so that Judge Lewis Kaplan, overseeing the case, could first decide which parts of his testimony were admissible.

Bankman-Fried’s planned testimony could now take place Friday, although Kaplan has not yet determined how much will be admissible.

“We’re home,” Kaplan said as she sent jurors home for the day, adding that she knew it was a bit of a surprise for them to take the rest of the afternoon off.

Bankman-Fried, 31, was the CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which collapsed in late 2022 as the industry crashed.

Bankman-Fried’s decision to testify in her own defense is risky, as it will give prosecutors the opportunity to cross-examine her. He has remained silent so far during the three-week trial as former members of his inner circle testified that he directed them to commit crimes, including transferring client funds from FTX to his hedge fund, Alameda Research. Was, and he lied to investors and lenders. ,

The court proceedings offered some test of how Bankman-Fried plans to defend himself in front of jurors, indicating that he will attempt to clarify FTX encryption and data retention practices and recover the money. Would explain the seemingly fake activities.

In one of the most talked-about exchanges of the day, Bankman-Fried said during questioning from her lawyer and prosecutor that she believed the company’s terms of service allowed Alameda to access FTX client funds.

RELATED: Former FTX executive says he was ’embarrassed and embarrassed’ by its excesses

Bankman-Fried’s testimony came after prosecutors presented 12 days of testimony in federal court in Manhattan, including from his former business partner and his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors have accused Bankman-Fried of plundering FTX for her own high-flying purposes. He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, serious charges that could carry decades in prison if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole FTX clients’ funds and used them to finance a $40m Bahamas penthouse, A-list celebrity endorsements and $100m in political contributions.

,

Related: ‘Math Nerd’ or Crypto Criminal? Questions at the core of the Sam Bankman-Fried test

Federal prosecutors named Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and CEO of Alameda Research, a hedge fund closely tied to FTX, a star witness, through which Bankman-Fried allegedly funneled FTX clients’ cash. . Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried embezzled billions of dollars in fraud, that his disheveled boy genius was a carefully crafted facade, and that her difficult personal relationship with him poisoned the businesses they built together. Used to drive.

FTX co-founders Alison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to wire, securities and commodities fraud settlements with federal prosecutors. Like Ellison, Wang testified against Bankman-Fried, saying that his former colleague was not surprised to hear about the $8 billion hole in FTX’s balance sheet. Both Ellison and Wang testified that they committed the crimes on the instructions of Bankman-Fried.

Prosecutors called their last planned witness, FBI agent Mark Troiano, when the trial resumed in Manhattan federal court Thursday morning after a week-long break.

Bankman-Fried’s decision to speak out in its own defense echoes her media tour in the wake of FTX’s collapse. During her first interview in November 2022 after the exchange ended, she was asked: “Are your lawyers suggesting it is a good idea for you to speak out?” Bankman-Fried replied: “No, they’re not at all… It’s my duty to talk; It is my duty to explain what happened.”

Reuters contributed reporting

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com