Sam Bankman-Fried testifies at FTX trial that mistakes were made

Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) appeared in court on Friday, October 27, facing multiple fraud charges for his role. FTX collapse Once one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency give and take.

SBF acknowledged that FTX had made mistakes, including “significant omissions”, but said it did not intend to defraud anyone. new York Times Live report of the case. The report said his lawyers painted a picture of “an overwhelmed founder, working impossible hours, who sidelined risk management”.

The collapse of the FTX exchange, which once happened Value 32 billion dollars According to Forbes, the reduction of assets on its balance sheet began amid rumors that it may be insufficiently liquid. This led to the revelation that FTX was tapping into customer accounts to finance risky bets by its sister company, crypto hedge fund Alameda Research. FTX just held $900 million in easily marketable assets compared to $9 billion in liabilities the day before the collapse.

After more than two weeks of litigation that aimed to prove SBF had committed fraud by using FTX for personal gain, SBF took the stand to remove its name from the highly anticipated case. As the NYT reports, his defense team has argued that he is not a criminal, but rather an entrepreneur caught up in the massive decline in crypto valuations. The report said SBF said it actually believed Almeida had the authority to borrow the money from FTX’s accounts.

According to the NYT report, in response to allegations of reckless spending, the SBF said that the money spent by FTX and Alameda on venture investment and marketing deals was money the company was entitled to spend and that it did not accuse anyone of breaking any laws. No instructions were given.

SBF looked professional in court on Friday, wearing a gray suit and purple tie with short hair – but that’s not the image he kept during the rise and fall of FTX. His personal style choices – usually shorts and a T-shirt with untamed curly hair – were discussed during his tenure at FTX. after earlier testimony The style choices have been called “a calculated PR strategy” According to a CNN report ,

SBF’s lawyer rejected the allegations, asking his client why he chose to wear shorts and a T-shirt and why he did not style his hair.

“I found them comfortable,” SBF replied, “I was a bit busy and lazy and didn’t bother to get a haircut for a long time.”

As CNN reports, SBF said he did not intend to become the public face of the company and that his time in the public spotlight was essentially “an accident”.

