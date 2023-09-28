Sam Bankman-Fried spoke crypto with Jerome Powell the same month the Fed Chairman met with the CEOs of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

According to the NYT, Sam Bankman-Fried met with Jerome Powell last year to discuss crypto.

Powell’s other private sector meetings that month were with top Wall Street CEOs.

SBF also met with FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell once met with Sam Bankman-Fried to discuss crypto, The New York Times reports.

The Times obtained emails that showed the February 2022 meeting was arranged by Mark Wetjen, an FTX policy officer and former commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

According to the NYT, ahead of the meeting, Wetjen sent the Fed Chairman some policy papers that FTX recently published.

A person familiar with the situation told The Times that Powell, Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives discussed stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to assets like the dollar — and central bank digital currencies.

In the same month, Powell’s public calendar shows that his other private sector meetings were with Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon; Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase; and James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley.

Still, seven months before FTX filed for bankruptcy, the NYT reports that regulators were becoming more hesitant to meet with crypto firms, and it was unusual that FTX secured a meeting with Powell.

The Times reports that Bankman-Fried also held a virtual meeting in October 2021 with Lael Brainard, who was then a top Fed official and now serves as director of the National Economic Council.

And in June 2022, the FTX founder met with Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, his public calendar shows.

Two months later, the FDIC ordered FTX to stop telling customers that their funds were insured, calling the crypto exchange’s statements “false and misleading.”

FTX filed for bankruptcy last November after a CoinDesk report revealed suspiciously close ties between the crypto exchange and its sister trading firm, Alameda. Clients rushed to withdraw their funds, but FTX could not keep up with the demand – partly due to heavy spending by authorities.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. If found guilty on all charges, he could face more than 100 years in prison.

His trial begins next Tuesday, October 3.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment. Spokespeople for the FDIC and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, which was sent outside US business hours.

Source: www.businessinsider.com