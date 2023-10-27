FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testified for the first time during his own fraud trial on Thursday, prompting what pundits are calling a “Hail Mary” to save himself a conviction.

The investigation concerned scandalous private Signal messages he shared with his former colleagues, and whether he was ever authorized to delete such messages.

Ignoring the Terms of Service

Bankman-Fried argued that using heavily encrypted messaging apps like Signal was necessary to protect the company from “persistent attempts to hack FTX,” CNN reported. Meanwhile, he claimed that the “auto-delete” function on the app was used because Signal was generally a place for conversation rather than discussing policies or business records.

Asked by prosecutors whether she believed it was admissible to omit seven spreadsheets provided by Caroline Ellison showing different versions of FTX’s balance sheet, Bankman-Fried answered “yes.” Inner City Press,

Judge Kaplan dismissed the testimony to the jury and will later determine whether it can be repeated in front of the jurors.

One of his defenses included blaming his lawyers for recommending that he give payments from Alameda to himself and others in the form of loans rather than dividends. He was comforted to learn that his lawyers had recommended this method as a means of avoiding double taxation.

The former boss claimed to have “skimmed” FTX’s terms of service, which were drafted by both internal and external lawyers. When asked if he thought Alameda’s loans from FTX were consistent with the TOS, he said, “Um, yes, under many circumstances.”

avoid questions

Like many of her prior interviews on the case, Bankman-Fried’s testimony was filled with stuttering, vague, and rambling answers, claiming she “didn’t know” or “didn’t remember” many details during cross-examination. Were. ,

At one point during cross-examination, Judge Kaplan told the former CEO, “Listen to the question, and answer the question directly.”

According to CNN, as the exam continued, Bankman-Fried became more nervous and drank more water between questions. When asked if he believed Alameda could spend FTX customer deposits, the founder said, “I wouldn’t put it that way but I think the answer to the question you’re asking is ‘yes.’ “

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci, who was close to Bankman-Fried, said in an interview Wednesday that Bankman-Fried’s decision to take a stand is “a very bad move for her.” He said he was encouraged to introduce the founder to world leaders. Is regretful. ,

