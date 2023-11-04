Sam Bankman-Fried is not the last crypto criminal

During the month-long fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors presented devastating evidence that the fallen crypto founder knew exactly what he was doing from the beginning. He knew that Alameda Research had borrowed billions of client funds from FTX. He knew that his fellow executives prepared balance sheets to send to lenders. When they told customers FTX was not OK they knew it wasn’t OK.

In cryptoland, the reaction to these revelations was largely to condemn Bankman-Fried and FTX as an aberration. When the truth about FTX came out, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao criticized Bankman-Fried, saying she “lied to everyone.” Similarly, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “even the most gullible person should not believe Sam’s claim” that the missing funds were caused by an accounting error.

But as Bankman-Fried awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to seven criminal counts, including wire fraud, the rest of the industry has been left to take stock of its future. FTX may have committed one of the most brazen fraudulent operations in recent years, but it is far from the only shameful crypto collapse. Although some of the decisions taken by Bankman-Fried may have been unique to FTX, this is one of many cases where no one on the outside took notice until it was too late – and in the wake of the Bankman-Fried trial, it It may take work to convince the public that he is an outsider.

Before its collapse, Bankman-Fried was the poster child of a budding industry. The 31-year-old power broker maintains the scruffy, somewhat eccentric look of the kid in your computer science class who you’d probably ask for help. (According to his ex-girlfriend and former CEO of Alameda, Caroline Ellison, this particular look was carefully crafted.) He became the golden boy of crypto, appearing on the cover. Luck Magazine and profile creation forbes, He testified before Congress about the security of his operation. While other companies collapsed last year, FTX appeared strong, with Bankman-Fried singling out other struggling firms and comparing it to JPMorgan.

Even after FTX crashed and burned, some media outlets continued to highlight their representation. Washington Post Bankman-Fried’s contributions to epidemic research were highlighted (some of which apparently came from client funds). Then, wall street journal It focused on how Bankman-Fried’s “plans to save the world were destroyed in flames” and said that the collapse of FTX “destroyed his wealth and ambitious philanthropic efforts.” (FTX clients’ ambitions probably weren’t headline material.) The information we know now lets us look beyond that personality — but it gives the crypto-curious a lot to chew on.

Other crypto companies think that removing one bad apple will be good for the rest of the industry. In a statement given to CoinDeskPaul Brody, head of blockchain at financial consulting firm EY, called the outcome of Bankman-Fried’s trial an “amazing moment for crypto,” and Yat Siu, president of blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands, says it marks a “new beginning.” Is. For industry.

“Over the past year, our industry took a reputational blow in Washington, but Sam Bankman-Fried’s crimes had nothing to do with the technology that underpins digital assets,” explains Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association. the verge, “The lawsuit was about a crook – not crypto. And while the test hasn’t exactly been positive for the industry, it has focused attention on the basic promise of decentralization.

Indeed, much of Bankman-Fried’s misconduct is not inherently related to cryptocurrency – such as misappropriating the finances of his firm Alameda Research and spending other people’s money without permission.

But it appears that this was possible because there was so little meaningful oversight of the crypto industry and so much acceptance of companies operating fast and loose. It’s hard to say whether crypto companies are free from all of FTX’s flaws, or how closely they have vetted their partners. And then there’s the simple, inconvenient fact that so many of them are under legal scrutiny.

Earlier this year, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Terraform Labs, the crypto firm behind the stablecoin, for allegedly perpetuating a “fraudulent scheme” that siphoned off customer funds when it collapsed last year. Billions were evaporated. After that, the Federal Trade Commission arrested the CEO of now-bankrupt crypto lending company Celsius over claims that he made millions from lies spread about the firm’s token.

There’s also crypto influencer Richard Hart, who was accused by the SEC of spending at least $12 million in client funds to buy sports cars, luxury watches, and a 555-carat black diamond. Other major companies including Coinbase, Binance, Genesis, and Gemini also face lawsuits from the SEC.

While I could so easily fill two paragraphs with a (incomplete) list of the legal issues facing the crypto industry, it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence. This uncertainty is already influencing the regulations that “good” companies in crypto want to pass. The industry supports a bill that would limit the SEC’s oversight of the industry, for example, by giving more power to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. However, the outcome of the Bankman–Fried test may ultimately harm its success. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has stated politico That the industry “has serious fraud problems, and the public no longer believes it is on the up and up.”

Witness testimony and a wealth of evidence revealed a number of things that could and could have gone wrong. what if CoinDesk Did you never publish the article that exposed the massive manipulation of FTX’s balance sheet? Will Bankman-Fried continue his business – spending billions of stolen funds to bail out failing crypto companies, donate to politicians and sponsor sports teams? Will he continue to spend FTX clients’ money until either it all comes crashing down for some other reason, or until one of his bets – like an investment in AI company Anthropic – becomes so big that his Should the accounts be cleared? Alameda’s unlimited amounts of credit make it seem like a possibility.

Sam Bankman-Fried wanted to prove that the world could trust the cryptocurrency industry. Now, the industry hopes to leave them behind. But he may be far from the last bad actor to cash in on crypto – and the crypto world has yet to prove it can spot disaster before it strikes.

