Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all counts in fraud trial over crypto exchange FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried, once considered a genius in cryptocurrency, was found guilty on Thursday of all fraud counts against him, a year after his exchange FTX imploded, practically wiping out thousands of customers.

The verdict was delivered at about 7:40 a.m. ET, about four hours after the federal jury in Manhattan began deliberating.

Bankman-Fried, the co-founder of digital currency exchange FTX, was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, alleging defrauding FTX’s clients and lenders to its affiliated hedge fund, Alameda Research.

Damien Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said after the verdict that Bankman-Fried “perpetrated the largest financial fraud in American history.”

“The cryptocurrency industry may be new; Players like Bankman-Fried could be new,” Williams said. “But this kind of fraud, this kind of corruption, is as old as time.”

Bankman-Fried faces up to 110 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

FTX and Alameda rapidly collapsed in November 2022 after some of their financial liabilities were exposed. The fact that Alameda took billions of dollars from FTX customers and that Alameda’s balance sheet included digital currency assets created by it was central to the case against Bankman-Fried.

Many FTX customers, alarmed by revelations about the firm’s financial condition, tried to get their money back. This is equivalent to running a bank.

The value of Alameda’s investment crashed, and FTX could not return much of that money because it was lent to Alameda. Some went to the fund’s lenders, and billions of dollars were spent on sponsorships, advertisements and loans to top executives. That, too, was a major part of the case against Bankman-Freed.

After the closure of the companies, several leaders of FTX and Alameda were also charged. Former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and FTX engineering head Nishad Singh all pleaded guilty. They agreed to cooperate with the prosecution and testify against Bankman-Fried in exchange for a lighter sentence.

While Bankman-Fried testified in her own defense, it did not appear to have the same weight as the insider’s testimony against her. The prosecution said in its closing argument that Bankman-Fried had answered “I can’t remember” 140 times during cross-examination.

Bankman-Freed’s lawyers argued that she did not intend to defraud anyone and that the government was looking for someone to convict after the failures of FTX and Alameda.

When the verdict was announced Thursday, Bankman-Fried was asked to stand and face the jury, which she did. He showed little emotion as each verdict was read.

His father slumped in his seat as each guilty verdict was announced. His mother was clearly emotional.

Bankman-Fried’s attorney Mark S. Cohen said in an email statement Thursday that Bankman-Fried’s legal team respects the jury’s decision but is disappointed.

“Mr. Bankman Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.”

Forbes once estimated that Bankman-Fried’s stake in Alameda and FTX was worth $26 billion. He was 29 years old at that time. But it ended after bankruptcy. Criminal charges were filed a few weeks later.

Another case is pending against him for bribing foreign officials and other cases. That trial is scheduled to begin in March, and he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, Bankman-Fried was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit commodities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Prosecutor Williams said Bankman-Fried’s sentence should send a message to others.

“This case is a warning to every single fraudster who thinks they are untouchable or that their crimes are too complex for us to catch or that they are too powerful for us to prosecute or that they might try to talk When they get caught they get away with it,” he said. “Those people should think again.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

