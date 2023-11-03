Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty of Defrauding FTX Customers, Investors and Lenders

A Manhattan federal jury found FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of defrauding his customers, investors and lenders, marking a dramatic fall for the 31-year-old entrepreneur who presided over the largest crypto collapse in history.

Jurors deliberated for a few hours after Bankman-Fried’s criminal trial ended Thursday. They concluded that he was guilty of all seven criminal charges ranging from wire fraud to money laundering.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 28; In this case, the maximum punishment can be 110 years.

When the verdict was announced in the courtroom, Bankman-Fried was quiet and did not look back at her parents. His father bowed his head, and his mother took off her glasses and rubbed her eyes.

Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney, said, “We respect the jury’s decision. But we are very disappointed with the outcome.” “Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.”

Bankman-Fried faces even more potential legal threats in the coming year. He is set to face separate criminal charges in another trial starting in March, alleging he committed bank fraud and bribed Chinese officials.

Over the past five weeks, prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried knowingly stole up to $14 billion in customer deposits from her cryptocurrency exchange, which she carried out along with three of her top executives: Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda, FTX co-founder Gary Wang, and FTX engineering director Nishad Singh.

All three pleaded guilty to fraud charges after the collapse of FTX and testified against Bankman-Fried as part of plea agreements with the government.

Prosecutors claimed the group allowed Bankman-Fried’s sister crypto trading firm Alameda Research “secret” backdoor access to FTX’s customer deposits, then spent the money on investments, loan payments, political donations and real estate.

“He spent his clients’ money and he lied to them about it,” prosecutor Nicholas Ross said in the government’s closing argument.

“Where did the money go? The money went to pay off investments, repay loans, cover expenses, buy assets and make political donations.”

Bankman-Fried testified that poor business decisions and management blunders – and not fraud – were responsible for the downfall of her cryptocurrency exchange.

“Did you betray anyone?” Bankman-Freed’s attorney, Cohen, asked her to take the stand in the final days of the trial amid the defendant’s risky gamble.

“No, I didn’t,” Bankman-Fried replied.

“Did you take client funds?” Cohen explained.

“No,” he said.

‘Borrow’

At the heart of the charges against Bankman-Fried was the allegation that she and FTX falsely represented that customer deposits were safely in the custody of the exchange. Prosecutors said it happened in public tweets, on FTX’s website and in private communications with customers, lenders and investors.

The government pointed out that FTX’s terms of service told account holders that their funds were owned by them and available for withdrawal.

Bankman-Fried argued that the same terms of service supported his position that Alameda, as a customer on the exchange, could borrow from FTX deposits, as long as the funds were held in accounts selected in FTX’s margin-trading program. Is kept in.

“At FTX, the way it was set up, margin clients could use funds borrowed from the exchange for any purpose,” Bankman-Fried attorney Mark Cohen said in his closing argument.

“At the time, no one thought this was a problem because customers who borrowed money on margin had to post collateral to support their borrowings. And if a customer’s position lost money , which means the risk of going down, so collateral can be used to liquidate your position before it goes underwater.”

But prosecutors said Bankman-Fried and her representatives had secretly tampered with FTX’s computer code to give Alameda access to billions of customer funds described as “borrowed” or loaned from FTX.

Almeida was also given privileges not available to other accounts, he said. Loans made to Alameda were free from any collateral requirements and liquidation and could carry negative balances on the exchange.

Bankman-Fried testified that it was his representatives who created this computer code. And Alameda’s privileges, he told the jury, also had legitimate purposes so that Alameda could act as a market maker, a payments processor, and a backstop liquidity provider for FTX.

He also said that he was not aware that FTX was facing a liquidity crisis until October 2022. FTX filed for bankruptcy just one month later, in November 2022.

Prosecutors contested that deadline, saying Bankman-Fried and her three executives were aware of it as early as June that year. Then they were all working on a project that revealed that Alameda owed FTX $8 billion in losses.

One of the most dramatic moments in the trial came near the end when Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon asked Bankman-Fried to explain what she did in 2022 when it became clear that FTX client funds were used to fund Alameda loans and trading loans. Was made to pay.

“Did you fire someone for spending $8 billion of customer deposits?” Sassoon asked.

“No,” Bankman-Fried said.

