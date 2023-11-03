Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty of defrauding FTX clients out of billions

Photograph: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, was found guilty on all counts of defrauding his clients in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

The one-time mogul stood before the jury with folded hands as he was found guilty of seven counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan set a sentencing hearing for March 28, 2024, in which he faces decades in prison. The verdict, which came after only four hours of jury deliberations, ended nearly a month of court proceedings that included astonishing testimony from those closest to him. Associate and disgraced entrepreneur himself. He maintained his innocence till the end.

“We respect the jury’s decision. But we are extremely disappointed with the result. Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him,” read a statement from Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried’s attorney.

His parents, Stanford Law School professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, sat in the second row of the courtroom, holding hands. After the verdict was read, Bankman sat with his hands on his head.

After Kaplan left the courtroom, Cohen put his arm around Bankman-Fried as they spoke at the defense table.

As Bankman-Fried was escorted out of the courtroom by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, she turned back, looked at her parents sitting in the audience in the courtroom, and nodded. Fried looked at him and crossed her arms over her chest.

Following Bankman-Fried’s conviction, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams warned that other fraudsters should pay attention to the fate of the convicted mogul.

“Sam Bankman-Fried perpetrated one of the largest financial frauds in American history – a multi-billion dollar scheme designed to make him the king of crypto – but while the cryptocurrency industry may be new and Sam While players like Bankman-Fried may be new, this type of corruption is as old as time,” Williams said. “This case has always been about lying, cheating and stealing and we have no patience for that.”

“When I became U.S. Attorney, I promised that we would work tirelessly to root out corruption in our financial markets. This is what tireless looks like. This case moved at lightning speed – it was no accident, it was a choice,” he said. “This case is also a warning to every fraudster who thinks they are untouchable, that their crimes are too complex for us to catch, that they are too powerful to prosecute, or that they are so smart that by talking Can find a way to escape. Caught. Those people should think again and end it. And if they don’t, I promise we’ll have enough handcuffs for all of them.”

Bankman-Fried is also set to stand trial on a second set of charges brought by prosecutors earlier this year, including alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.

Bankman-Fried was accused of defrauding FTX customers of approximately $10 billion. Prosecutors said their fraud extended from 2019 to November 2022, when FTX was burdened by a liquidity crisis caused by FTX’s undisclosed lending of client funds to hedge fund Alameda Research.

Barbara Fried and Joseph Bankman, parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, reacted after the verdict was read. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Bankman-Fried admitted to “major mistakes” in managing the exchange during her testimony, including never having a risk management team in place. He attempted to avoid questions from prosecutors with several statements such as “I don’t remember”, but was later confronted by on-the-record statements he made during his extensive media tour. When asked if he had ever sent a “fuck regulator” message to a journalist, he admitted: “I said that once.”

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried misused the “stolen funds” to enrich herself and cover Alameda’s high-risk investments. According to the indictment, he fueled his luxury lifestyle with “excessive spending” unrelated to FTX operations, such as $100 million in political contributions and A-list celebrity endorsements. This also includes paying the bill for personal expenses, such as $200m in Bahamas property and repaying loans given to Alameda, which faces an $8bn budget shortfall in 2022 due to the crypto market collapse.

He came to court with his hair cut, a significant gesture for a man whose unruly hair had become part of his signature look as a technological innovator. Prosecutors questioned him about his appearance and public persona and asked him whether he had used them to lure investors and clients. Similarly, he also faced questions about his co-living arrangements with other FTX officials.

Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s on-again, off-again girlfriend and CEO of Alameda, served as the star prosecution witness. Within moments of taking the stand, Ellison said that Bankman-Fried “directed me to commit these crimes”. He also said that her immaculate appearance was a carefully prepared act.

Other members of his inner circle repeatedly implicated him in financial wrongdoings. Gary Wang, Bankman-Fried’s longtime friend and roommate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and co-founder of FTX, and Nishad Singh, an executive at the exchange, also testified for the government.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried stands as the jury foreperson reads the verdict. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Ellison, who pleaded guilty in December 2022 for his involvement in the collapse of FTX and Alameda, described his uneasy relationship with Bankman-Fried. She described him as arrogant and willing to blame others for his mistakes. Bankman-Fried instructed Ellison to transfer client funds to Alameda following the crypto decline in spring 2022, he said. Alameda was burdened with billions of dollars in open-ended loans – meaning lenders could demand their money back at any time – and they began calling in on them over the summer. But Alameda could not repay the loan – and Bankman-Fried blamed Ellison for not hedging the fund’s money earlier that year.

Ellison testified, “Sam started saying…it was a big mistake, and it was my fault, and I was largely responsible for the financial situation Alameda found itself in.” Bankman-Fried said it was “Sam’s decision” to use FTX client funds to cover Alameda’s shortfall – without telling him.

Wang similarly implicated his former friend. The prosecution asked: “Who are the main people with whom you committed these crimes?” Wang replied: “Sam Bankman-Fried, Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison.”

Wang also told jurors that Bankman-Fried was not surprised by FTX’s heavy debt. After Bankman-Freed was made aware of the loan, he said, “It felt right” and he “had a neutral demeanor”, Wang testified.

During the trial, Bankman-Freed’s lawyers tried to present her as a “math whiz” who was in over her head. “Sam didn’t betray anyone. Sam had no intention of deceiving anyone,” attorney Mark Cohen told jurors. “Sam acted in good faith in trying to get FTX and Alameda up and running.” The defense also tried to blame Ellison and rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance for the collapse of FTX.

Cohen argued, “Some things were overlooked, some things were still a work in progress, things a more mature company would have been prepared for over time.” “But at FTX they were still a work in progress.”

Carl Tobias, president of the University of Richmond Law School, said Thursday evening that he was not surprised the jury reached its verdict so quickly.

“This was a compelling case that prosecutors assembled and presented,” she said. “I don’t think anything Bankman-Fried said weakened their case or gave the jury much pause. They came away with a strong verdict.

“The South The District played it right by portraying this as a fraud case, not a complicated cryptocurrency concept that was more complicated than it needed to be. The jury clearly saw it that way, and it was binding on them.,

