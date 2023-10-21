Sam Bankman-Fried: Former friends demolish defense in criminal trial

Sam Bankman-Fried. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Sam Bankman-Fried’s defense lawyers have argued that the FTX collapse was complex and that he did not know everything.

He has argued that his ex-friends who have pleaded guilty only want a lighter sentence.

But all of Bankman-Fried’s lieutenants and former friends have implicated him in a scheme to take client funds.

During opening statements in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, it quickly became clear that prosecutors and his defense attorneys had very different approaches.

Prosecutors told a simple story of straightforward theft. They allege that Bankman-Fried stole funds deposited by customers of her cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, by transferring them to her hedge fund, Alameda Research, and took out the loans for her own benefit.

Three of his close friends and associates – Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh – have already pleaded guilty to conspiring with Bankman-Fried and will testify at the trial. The mechanics involving financial concepts like cryptocurrencies, highly leveraged loans, and market-makers can be esoteric. But in a federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thane Rehan put it in stark terms.

“He spent money on lavish homes for himself, his parents and his friends,” Rehan said. “He spent it so he could be introduced to celebrities. He spent millions on political donations to gain influence in Washington. He invested the money in his own investments to try to make himself even richer – in others. People’s money – put.”

Bankman-Freed’s lawyers say it was a little more complicated.

According to his lawyer Mark Cohen, the whole matter is about mechanics. Alameda, he said, took legitimate loans from FTX for legitimate business purposes, including market making purposes. “Some things were overlooked” in the FTX filing, Cohen said, and Ellison made irresponsible decisions as CEO of Alameda, which led to FTX disaster when cryptocurrency prices collapsed.

Crypto prices declined in 2022, Cohen said, which led to a glitch where customers couldn’t withdraw money from their FTX accounts. But, he suggested, the losses could also be due to risky margin trading from customers. Very unfortunate? Sure. Criminal? Absolutely not, Cohen argued.

As the trial has gone on, it has become clear that Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have a problem.

According to testimony from Bankman-Fried’s former friends and business associates, Alameda’s excuses about market-making abilities and spot margin trading are false.

He just took the money, that’s all he said.

It’s complicated, says SBF lawyer

In their opening statements and in cross-examination of witnesses, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have tried to complicate the story in two particular ways.

One, FTX allowed users to engage in spot margin trading. This allowed users to place collateral to make particularly risky trades on the exchange. In some circumstances where they were on the wrong side of the trade, they could lose money from their accounts.

Second, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have emphasized Alameda’s role at FTX not just as a trading firm, but as a market maker. Alameda had special privileges that allowed him to maintain a negative balance on FTX – ultimately, negative $65 billion. Ellison, now Alameda’s former CEO, testified that this meant Alameda had an essentially unlimited credit line from FTX, without caring whether the money belonged to customers or not.

To secure an acquittal in a criminal trial, defense attorneys need only convince one juror to have reasonable doubt of their client’s guilt. Prosecutors have charged Bankman-Fried with fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, which could carry a sentence of more than a century in prison. If a juror has doubts on even one count, it could help Bankman-Fried, who is 31, serve less time in prison.

Sam Bankman walks away from Manhattan federal court after a fried pre-trial hearing. Craig Ruttle/AP

That’s a high hurdle to clear, according to Sarah Krissoff, Cozen O’Connor’s attorney and former federal prosecutor in New York. But Bankman-Fried’s lawyers may convince jurors that Bankman-Fried genuinely believed his actions were acceptable in the wild-west cryptocurrency industry.

“They thought it was OK in this world where crypto wasn’t regulated, and so they had no concept that it was a fraud,” Krissoff said. “Now, the issue is if all the other inside witnesses have said, ‘I knew this was wrong, and I pleaded guilty to crimes related to it.’”

Ellison, Singh, and Wang were all in Bankman-Fried’s inner circle. Alison leads Alameda Research for most of 2021 and 2022. Wang co-founded Alameda and FTX with Bankman-Fried and leads it as its Chief Technology Officer. Singh had known Bankman-Fried since he was in high school and was a top developer of FTX, with in-depth knowledge of its code. They all lived together in a $35 million penthouse that Bankman-Fried had purchased in the Bahamas with Alameda’s funds. And they all pleaded guilty to conspiring with Bankman-Fried to take customer money.

The challenge for Bankman-Freed’s attorneys is to convince jurors that she had no knowledge of any wrongdoing. He has suggested that Bankman-Fried’s former lieutenants and close friends were motivated to testify against her in the hope of obtaining lighter sentences for themselves.

“The question is not so much, ‘Is this all wrong, or is that criminal?’” said Paul Tuchman, an attorney at Wiggin & Dana and a former federal prosecutor in New York. “It’s ‘Did the SBF know about this? Did he direct them to do this?’”

Everyone has pointed fingers at SBF

But while defense attorneys have tried to obscure each witness’s relationship with Bankman-Fried and knowledge of his wrongdoing, they have been clear on the witness stand.

Krissoff said, “The government has overtaken everyone else in prosecuting Sam Bankman-Fried.” “And by doing that, the fact that multiple other individuals agreed ‘I knew I was doing something wrong, I was committing a crime, I did something wrong, I knew it was illegal at the time’ – It doesn’t help his intention argument.”

Bankman-Fried has a few points in its favor. In a memo shown to jurors, broadcast in the fall of 2022 – before FTX and Alameda collapsed – Bankman-Fried lamented Ellison’s skill at running Alameda while focusing on FTX. He said the trading firm would have performed better if he had been at the helm, which strengthens defense attorneys’ argument that Ellison is guilty, but not Bankman-Fried.

But Ellison firmly holds Bankman-Fried responsible.

It was Bankman-Fried, she testified, who instructed her to spend “in the ballpark of $10 billion” in customer deposits to repay the loan as Alameda was collapsing.

“He was the one who set up the system that allowed Alameda to take money, and he was the one who instructed us to take money from customers to repay our loans,” he said.

Who told Ellison to come up with a bunch of alternative balance sheets to give lenders a rosy picture of Alameda’s finances?

“Sam directed me,” Allison testified.

Caroline Ellison testified for two days in the SBF criminal trial. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Who was responsible for the margin trading system suggested by Bankman-Fried’s lawyers for causing customers to lose their deposits?

“Sam dictated a lot of specific things about how the code should run and what it should do,” Singh testified. “For example, Sam designed all the rules for the margin system and liquidation engine, and Gary implemented them.”

Each of the witnesses who developed FTX’s software also stated that the spot margin trading program – which actually offered clients the possibility of losing money – was something that individual clients were required to opt into. And FTX often boasted that its liquidation engine was so well designed that losing funds would be extremely rare. According to FTX’s former top lawyer, Ken Sun, to lose those segregated funds, clients would need to liquidate their collateral, market makers would have to decline those positions, and eliminate a segregated insurance fund altogether. Will have to do.

“It has been FTX’s consistent position that they have never exhausted the insurance funds, we have never withheld users, and we have no intention of ever withholding users,” Sun testified at the trial. . “This was one of the main marketing and selling points of FTX.”

Bankman-Freed’s attorneys will have a hard time changing their story to a jury. One way to do this would be to have Bankman-Fried herself become a witness and testify about her version of the story.

Doing so would be incredibly risky, especially because Bankman-Fried has already given several interviews about her experience. If prosecutors catch him lying during cross-examination, his potential sentence could be very harsh.

“He’s been challenged here,” said Krissoff, a former federal prosecutor. “He would have been in a much better position if he had not spoken so publicly about it in the first place and he would have been able to prepare his testimony afresh.”

The trial is expected to wrap up in the next week or two, depending on whether Bankman-Fried decides to testify.

