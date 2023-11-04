Sam Bankman-Fried faces more than 100 years in prison at sentencing. Experts are considering how much time he will actually get

Sam Bankman-Fried could face more than 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to seven charges related to the collapse of his crypto empire.

Some legal experts estimate he will get less than that, because federal sentencing guidelines are “sky-high”.

But others compare him to Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in prison for defrauding investors in his Ponzi scheme.

A jury of twelve found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of all seven criminal charges brought against him. However, the question of how long he will remain in prison will be one that Judge Lewis Kaplan will spend the next few months deliberating alone.

The no-nonsense 78-year-old judge is a veteran of the Southern District of New York and has presided over some of the biggest cases in the courthouse at 500 Pearl Street in downtown Manhattan.

Kaplan is simple-minded and has no patience for spectacle in his court. If a witness is deliberately avoiding a question, or a lawyer is being evasive and careless in his cross-examination, Judge Kaplan immediately admonishes the offender and brings the conversation back on track. He also has no problem in inviting gallery members to his courtroom for chewing gum.

The judge’s lack of patience toward Bankman-Fried during the defendant’s four days on the stand was obvious to anyone who was there – or who later read the transcript.

It was fascinating to see the 31-year-old graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the stands. Under direct examination, he was sometimes hasty in reading complex, repetitive and contradictory sentences.

“So let me preface this by saying I’m not a lawyer,” Bankman-Fried began an answer.

“I’m not giving any legal interpretation of it. I’m just giving as much as I can, based on what my memory is. And the parts of it that jibe with it, I, you know – I’m not trying to give There is no definitive legal judgment on what it does or does not say. – I’m not sure I would answer yes to this question as you have recently said. I will try as best I can to give it. Going to answer what I believe, which is that – like – at least as I remember understanding it at the time, FTX either itself or I think what actually happened was, as an arbiter. Without FTX, customers’ fiat funds would be sent to Alameda bank accounts, FTX would effectively maintain a debt from Alameda to those people and – in the lien section here, Alameda’s as security for that ongoing liability. A lien on the assets, that it will be repayable upon instructions from FTX in the Returns section here, and – and in the Payment Instructions section.”

Later, during cross-examination, Bankman-Fried suddenly stood up and responded by saying “yes,” and “I don’t remember” several times. After several dozen of these instances, the government often introduced evidence that would either directly refute the defendant’s testimony or answer the question that Bankman-Fried had avoided.

Multiple plaintiffs told CNBC that Bankman-Fried’s aggressive attitude toward Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon did not sit well with the jury or judge.

So now, the question of jail time goes to Judge Kaplan. Sentencing date is March 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The government’s performance in the case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Source: SDNY

Bankman-Fried was convicted of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX customers and Alameda Research lenders, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit commodities fraud against FTX investors, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Yesha Yadav, a law professor and associate dean at Vanderbilt University, told CNBC that the jury was able to reach a unanimous verdict in just a few hours, which shows that they were truly convinced and there were no obstacles that needed to be convinced. was required.

Yadav added, “This overwhelming consensus should give the judge confidence in following the jury’s discretion by imposing a more severe sentence rather than a lighter one.”

In this case, the statutory maximum sentence is approximately 115 years, but there is a sliding scale for sentencing according to recommended guidelines given the scale of the crimes and the defendant’s criminal history.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if SBF spends the next 20 or 25 years of his life in prison,” Renato Mariotti, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Justice Department’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Section, told CNBC.

“The scale of his fraud was enormous, he was defiant and lied to witnesses, and Judge Kaplan had much less patience for his antics while he was out on bail. He was more likely to treat his victims than Bankman-Fried. There will be more sympathy towards,” Mariotti said.

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive officer of Alameda Research LLC, leaves Manhattan Federal Court after testifying during the trial of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City on October 10, 2023.

Michael M. Santiago | getty images

In August, Judge Kaplan revoked Bankman-Freed’s bail and sent her back to jail on witness tampering charges.

“Federal sentencing guidelines will likely be very high, but they are just guidelines – and the judge is required to consider all of the circumstances surrounding SBF and his crime,” Mariotti said.

Yadav said the sentencing issue is governed by guidelines that look at factors such as how many people were harmed and the total dollar amount, as well as the severity of the harm caused by the defendant.

“Here, there are some factors that might push the judge toward a much longer prison sentence, possibly closer to 110 years, as the sentencing guidelines suggest,” Yadav said.

“The judge believes the sentence is sufficient to punish Bankman-Fried, deter others, and promote respect for the law,” he said.

Former Assistant US Attorney Kevin J. O’Brien, who specializes in white-collar criminal defense in NYC, agreed, saying, “Since judges have discretion even within the guidelines, I believe their sentences will be in the 15 to 20 year range. “

O’Brien said that given Bankman Fried’s age, he thinks the judge will be willing to give him a chance to live a full life after his prison sentence.

Bankman-Fried’s case has been compared to that of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of the medical device company Theranos, which ceased operations in 2018.

Holmes, 39, was convicted in early 2022 of four counts of defrauding investors in Theranos after testifying in his own defense. She was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison, and began serving her sentence in May at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas.

But former federal prosecutor Paul Tuchman told CNBC that he expects harsher terms for the former FTX CEO because “the amount of damage he suffered is astonishing.”

Tuchman compared Bankman-Fried’s case to that of Bernie Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

“Like Madoff, a lot of the losses in this case were caused to small investors. They weren’t all large institutions, which really creates more pressure for a significant sentence,” Tuchman said.

Yadav said, “Certainly, there may be some mitigation here. Sam Bankman-Fried is very young. The judge may take that into account. Bernie Madoff went to prison for 150 years when he was clearly much older. – There were limited productive years left.” Madoff comparison.

Yadav added, “Sam Bankman-Fried still has the opportunity to make some kind of positive contribution during his lifetime. His crimes are also not of a violent nature.”

Another wild card is the fact that the Justice Department could bring a second, entirely separate case with different charges against Bankman-Fried in March 2024. The government has until February 1 to tell the court whether it still plans to proceed.

“Another issue here is that sentencing will take place in March 2024 – very close to the second criminal trial that Sam Bankman-Fried faces for campaign finance violations and bribing foreign officials,” Yadav said. “The prosecution is likely to feel very confident in this next trial. In other words, if he is found guilty on these additional charges as well, he could potentially be sentenced to a much longer period of time (at least) than several decades.” There may be a punishment. He is currently looking into it.”

Source: www.cnbc.com