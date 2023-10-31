Sam Bankman-Fried Courtroom Sketch Becomes Metaphor for Crypto Industry - Above the Law

That’s Sam Bankman-Fried.

Allegedly.

It appears that goofy boy billionaire alter ego Tyler Durden has been accidentally captured in the latest sketch from inside the courtroom during his trial. You know what they say: The first rule of Fight Club is that you don’t talk about using client funds to bail out Alameda Capital.

Given the official sketches coming out of her criminal trial, it wouldn’t be crazy for Bankman-Fried to try to circulate some better images. But there’s a fine line between enhancing one’s public image and reinventing oneself as an anime hero.

Nowadays it is very popular to win courtroom sketch battles. Donald Trump recently shared this image:

The man’s last trial was a civil unrest charge that ended with the death penalty, so I’m not sure Trump should get too excited about this development. This picture is clearly the product of Peter Gerard Scully, a rapist, sex trafficker and pedophile who was sentenced to life in prison plus 129 years, which may be another reason to stay away from it.

As far as Bankman-Fried is concerned, the new artwork certainly deviates from the official iconography:

The above sketch of former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison perfectly tracks the aesthetic of courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg’s grim expressionism. Remember when Rosenberg caught Tom Brady deflating or Trump considering raiding Whoville? Whenever Rosenberg tackles a courtroom scene the result is never a straightforward portrait, but rather a parade of bleak caricatures that capture the mood of the players more than their looks.

So Bankman-Fried must be a little tired of looking like this in all the trial coverage:

And this was rectified with his new sketch of Phoenix Wright as an NPC.

Usually Rosenberg’s work captures the spirit of the proceedings, but this time it may be the artistic conversation he inspired that gets to the center of it. Developing an image different from reality? Throwing money at a problem to hide obvious flaws? Is it any harsher than that?

Joe Patrice is the senior editor of Above the Law and co-host of Thinking Like a Lawyer. Feel free to email any suggestions, questions or comments. follow him Twitter If you’re interested in a healthy dose of law, politics and college sports news. Who also serves as the Managing Director of RPN Executive Search.

Source: abovethelaw.com