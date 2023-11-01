Sam Bankman-Fried calls himself an absentee CEO in new testimony

It’s great to be a hero founder. You are the face of the company and its success – and, if you raise enough money – you sometimes even get to be the face on the cover of business magazines. Everyone wants to be around you and hear what you have to say. Famous authors decide to write about that incredible journey in your life.

And when everything goes wrong, you weren’t involved in your company anyway. Or at least, that’s what Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing.

SBF’s defense strategy over the past two days, as he faces criminal fraud charges, seems to be a last-ditch effort to convince jurors that he was not actually aware of all the events occurring at FTX – Or sometimes he wasn’t. He even knows about his own interviews that he gave to journalists.

As my colleague Leo Schwartz wrote from the courtroom yesterday:

[SBF lieutenants Caroline] Alison, [Gary] Wang, and [Nishad] Singh testified that Bankman-Fried had directed several changes that allowed Alameda to run negative balances and a $65 billion credit line at FTX, as well as put billions of dollars in risky investments – the foundation of the Department of Justice. Fraud allegations.

During Tuesday’s cross-examination, [Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon] Bankman-Fried was asked about her involvement in facilitating the $8 billion hole, citing examples from past testimony where witnesses said she had discussed the issue with them.

Rather than claim responsibility, or awareness, Bankman-Fried repeatedly portrayed herself as an absentee CEO, shifting blame instead to other executives. Sassoon recounted a conversation Bankman-Fried had with Wang and Singh about Alameda’s growing debt several months before FTX’s collapse, including a bug in the database that made the hole appear larger than it actually was. It seemed much bigger. At the time, the matter was so serious that Bankman-Fried canceled her planned trip to Washington, D.C.

Sassoon asked whether as CEO he had contacted him to inquire about the billion-dollar hole or where it came from. Bankman-Fried said she did not. When pressed further, he said he was “busy” and did not want “distractions.” Bankman-Fried said he thought his top lieutenants could “get to the bottom of it.”

SBF testing should be completed before the end of this week. I know you’ll miss all the SBF-drama-to-be-missed updates that I’ve been bringing to you in Term Sheet. But now it’s time to see what the jury thinks.

For more coverage of the SBF testimony this week, read my crypto colleagues’ coverage here and here.

WeWork could file for bankruptcy as early as next week…Co-working startup WeWork, which had a public valuation of $47 billion, plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as early as next week, people familiar with the matter said. Wall Street Journal. The move follows revelations by the company this summer that there was uncertainty over the future of the business and its ability to operate and that WeWork was considering all “strategic options”. When I reached out to them for comment, a WeWork spokesperson declined to comment on the WSJ report. “We do not comment on speculation,” he said.

venture deals

, QI TechThe Sao Paulo, Brazil-based provider of financial, credit, banking and anti-fraud services raised $200 million in Series B funding. General Atlantic led the round and participated in across the capital And others.

, shield aiThe San Diego, California-based defense technology company and developer of AI aircraft pilots raised $200 million in Series F funding. US Innovative Technology Fund And riot enterprises led the round and participated in ark investment And others.

, casa livingThe San Francisco-based hospitality platform, which connects travelers with apartments, hotels and homes, raised $70 million in Series C funding. City Ventures And Firstmark Capital led the round and participated in New York Life Ventures, Fireside VenturesAnd others.

, skysailZug, a Switzerland-based developer of technology and products for the pharmaceutical supply chain, has raised $57 million in new funding. Catalyst,

, greylogHouston, Texas-based cybersecurity and IT operations provider raises $39 million in new funding silver lake waterman, Piper Sandler Merchant BankingAnd Harbert Growth Partners,

, imagine pharmaA Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based biotechnology company that is researching ways to cure diabetes and speed up wound healing has raised $32.5 million in Series A funding. IP Investor,

, funnela platform that provides automation services to renters, property managers and other teams, raised $32 million in a Series B extension. RET Ventures led the round and participated in Trinity Ventures And others.

, Engine BiosciencesThe Singapore and Redwood City, California-based developer of oncology drugs raised $27 million in a Series A extension. Polaris Partners led the round and participated in clavistbio, InvasAnd others.

, CharlieThe Los Angeles, California-based provider of banking services for retirees, raised $23 million in Series A funding. TTV Capital led the round and participated in fpv And others.

, layerAn Atlanta, Ga.-based platform designed to automate aspects of the insurance process for brokers and small businesses, raised $10 million in new funding. Kota Capital led the round and joined funds of, HCSM Ventures, Sandbox IndustriesAnd flyover capital,

, greenlightThe Austin, Texas-based platform, designed to expedite the permit approval process for construction, raised $8 million in seed funding. Trust Ventures led the round and joined Liveoak Ventures And Chicago Ventures,

, ESG FlowThe Houston, Texas-based ESG platform for industrial, manufacturing and infrastructure companies raised $5.3 million in seed funding. cry ignition And tola capital led the round and participated in Bain & Company And Contour Venture Partners,

, VerqorThe Mexico City, Mexico-based company, which provides financing to farmers, raised $4 million in Pre-Series A funding. Yaara Growth Ventures led the round and participated in Axion Venture Lab, SP Ventures, glocalAnd Amplifica Capital,

, sober sidekickA Bentonville, Ark.-based peer support forum for people struggling with addiction raised $2 million in seed funding. American Heart Association And Ikigai Growth Partners led the round and participated in Nina Capital,

, playbiteSt. Louis, Mo. -based mobile game developer, raised $1 million in new funding. Grishin Robotics led the round and participated in m25, Tundra Ventures, Capitalize VCAnd magic treasure,

private equity

, Offen Petroleumis a portfolio company of Court Square Capitalacquired a wholesale business of w douglas distribution, a Sherman, Texas-based propane, lubricants, and wholesale and commercial fuels business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Percheron Capital acquired safe cellar, Golden Valley, Minn.-based provider of foundation repair and basement waterproofing services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

comes out

, KKR acquired simon and schusterPublishing house based in New York City, from of great quality For $1.62 billion.

, accenture agreed to acquire 6point6From London, UK-based digital transformation consulting firm icg, Financial terms were not disclosed.

, black Stone And Vista Equity Partners agreed to acquire energy exampleProvider of simulation and planning software for energy and financial markets based in North Adelaide, Australia. Riverside Company, Financial terms were not disclosed.

, DIF Capital Partners And edf investment agreed to acquire Fjord1From Floro, a Norway-based ferry operator Vision Ridge Partners And Havilah Holding, Financial terms were not disclosed.

, Madison Dearborn Partners acquired Shaw DevelopmentBonita Springs, Florida-based designer, manufacturer, and assembler of components for diesel exhaust fluid applications, from Monomoy Capital Partners, Financial terms were not disclosed.

Other

, Society Brand acquired Club Earlybird, a Selbyville, Indiana-based morning energy drink brand. Financial terms were not disclosed.

