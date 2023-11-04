Sam Bankman-Fried and the dramatic collapse of the ‘unskilled visionary’ personality

Photograph: Mario Duncanson/AFP/Getty Images

For many years, Sam Bankman-Fried enjoyed the status of an unstoppable tech founder. With his trademark uniform of T-shirt and shorts and mop of black curls, Bankman-Fried attracted investors big and small with the promise that FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded, was more secure than all of its competitors. . He vowed there would be an insurance fund to protect investors. He claimed it was a safeguard to prevent accounts from margin trading if there was a lack of sufficient liquidity.

Throughout, Bankman-Fried enjoyed the favor of politicians and celebrities. “The United States should be providing oversight rather than sitting on the sidelines,” he told the Economic Club of New York. According to Insider, Bankman-Fried also said that US officials “must be able to strike a balance between promoting economic growth and providing consumer protection and protecting against systemic risk and financial crimes”. Bravery paid financial and social dividends: Bankman-Fried became a billionaire at age 30 and struck up friendships with notables like Bill Clinton. FTX was valued at $32bn.

Bankman-Fried’s rise ended dramatically in late 2022, when FTX and its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, collapsed. Despite his lawyers’ efforts to portray him as a modern-day Icarus, a jury of his peers determined that he was no better than a common criminal.

Lawyers in the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried spoke at length about his public image. In his defense he was called “a man fond of mathematics who did not drink or party”. Prosecutors said the disorderly conduct was a ruse designed to create a false sense of security. In the end, the jury did not believe that wearing cargo shorts would prevent someone from defrauding thousands of people out of billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried’s fate was soon sealed. The 31-year-old’s rapid fall from grace – from acclaimed FTX founder to the most hated man in crypto – ended on Thursday when a jury of nine women and three men returned a guilty verdict in just under five hours.

Bankman-Fried – who had amassed a fortune worth billions in what prosecutors effectively described as high-tech bribes enabled by her seemingly trustworthy personality – was dealt an even stronger blow than a mere conviction. Jurors determined he committed all seven counts of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy in the Manhattan federal court trial, meaning he faces a maximum of more than 100 years in prison.

The month-long trial led to scandalous revelations about FTX and its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, which collapsed in late November 2022 after a report by cryptocurrency trade publication CoinDesk revealed that both companies were on shaky financial footing. But there were. Despite the mountain of evidence against him – including testimony from his inner circle, such as former Alameda CEO and ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison – he decided to testify in his own defense.

In a powerful opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thane Rehan laid out the foundation of prosecutors’ case against Bankman-Fried. “He lived in a $30 million apartment in the Bahamas. He traveled around the world in private planes. He hung out with celebrities like Tom Brady and politicians like Bill Clinton,” Rehn said.

“But it all, all of it, was built on lies. Behind the scenes, Sam Bankman-Fried was not what he seemed. He was using his company, FTX, to commit massive fraud.

During the trial, prosecutors said that hapless customers poured money into FTX, believing it was safe due to Bankman-Fried’s numerous public comments to that effect. In fact, FTX client funds were being misappropriated to cover Alameda’s growing debt following several risky investments and the crypto crash of 2022.

The most compelling testimony came from Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, which included Ellison, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and top developer Nishad Singh, all of whom pleaded guilty late last year in collaboration deals.

When Wang was asked if he had committed crimes at FTX he replied “yes”, saying they included commodity and wire fraud. Who were the main people with whom he committed the crime? the prosecution asked. “Sam Bankman-Fried, Nishad Singh and Caroline Ellison,” Wang replied. Bankman-Fried was not surprised to learn Alameda had an $8 billion shortfall due in summer 2022, he said, calling her “neutral demeanor.”

Ellison’s testimony was particularly strong for prosecutors and damaging for Bankman-Fried.

“When you were working in Alameda, did you commit any crimes?” prosecutor Danielle Sassoon asked Ellison after taking the stand. “Yes we did… [Bankman-Fried] Directed me to commit this crime. He said Alameda used $10 billion from FTX to repay its creditors.

Ellison said that Bankman-Fried was dismissive of his concerns about Alameda’s risks and had insisted on funneling the money into large-scale venture investments. Ellison said he drafted misleading balance sheets to make lenders think lending them money was “less risky” than it actually was.

Ellison described her frequently tumultuous relationship with Bankman-Fried as disruptive to the businesses they ran together.

“The entire time we were dating, he was also my boss at work,” Alison told the court. Following their final split in early 2022, he avoided social situations and one-on-one interactions with her even after the accident came to light in May 2022.

Bankman-Fried blamed him for the financial disaster, yelling at him in the penthouse apartment shared by FTX executives. “Sam started out saying…it was a big mistake, and it was my fault, and I was largely responsible for the financial situation Alameda found itself in.”

Singh told jurors that Bankman-Fried’s offer of celebrity endorsement made him uncomfortable. “It doesn’t match the company I thought we were building,” he told jurors, adding that he was “embarrassed and embarrassed” by the marketing agreements that included ” It smacks of excess and pretentiousness.”

The most damning testimony may have come from Bankman-Fried herself. In cross-examination, defense attorney Mark Cohen insisted on singling out Bankman-Fried as a mathematics expert who had overshadowed her, but ultimately acted in good faith.

“Yes, I made a lot of little mistakes and a lot of big mistakes,” Bankman-Fried said. “Until now, the biggest mistake was that we did not have a dedicated risk management team. There were significant mistakes.

Cohen worked hard to humanize Bankman-Fried, whom prosecutors repeatedly alleged had maintained his disheveled personality—pointing to his disheveled hair and T-shirt and shorts uniform—so that Customers should consider him a technology visionary. Why did he wear shorts and T-shirts to high-profile events?

“I found him comfortable,” Bankman-Fried said. Why didn’t he get his hair cut? “I was a little busy and lazy.”

Bankman-Fried attributed the collapse of FTX and Alameda to Ellison’s failure to take a protective position that would protect the hedge fund from market distress. “I became quite concerned about the risk to Alameda,” he said. “Despite many conversations about hedging it did not protect against market declines.”

On cross-examination, prosecutor Sassoon thwarted Cohen’s efforts to humanize his client. During hours of intense questioning, she described him as arrogant and careless.

Yes, yes and I don’t remember much, Bankman-Fried’s answers did not inspire confidence – let alone probability. Sassoon also examined the fact that Bankman-Fried was well aware that Almeida had the privilege of borrowing from FTX client funds while other clients did not, as indicative of criminal intent.

“You decided on FTX?” Sassoon said. He replied: “I called some of them.”

“You consider yourself a smart person?” He applied pressure.

“In many ways, not all the way,” he said.

“And as CEO of FTX, you thought a lot about yourself?” He continued.

“I did,” Bankman-Fried said.

“And as far as you know, there were no other customers on the exchange with $65 billion of credit lines?” he asked after a few moments. “With a billion or more?”

Bankman-Fried admitted that she was not aware of other customers with such credit.

“And Alameda was allowed to use the credit line to withdraw money from the exchange?”

Bankman-Fried responded, “I now believe it was probably true.”

