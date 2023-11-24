Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly used fish pouches as payment for a haircut in prison

CryptoLaw founder John Deaton joins Making Money to discuss the case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is behind bars after being convicted of fraud in connection with the collapse of his crypto empire, reportedly got a facelift ahead of his trial by using fish as currency.

Citing people familiar with the situation, The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman-Fried paid a fellow inmate at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center to cut her signature curly locks by trading pouches of mackerel purchased from the facility’s commissary. Did.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for a bail hearing at Manhattan Federal Court on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, fish packets, known as “Macs,” have replaced cigarettes as the currency of choice in federal prisons after officials banned smoking.

Bankman-Fried has been jailed since August after a judge revoked her bail for alleged witness tampering. He was found guilty of seven federal charges earlier this month and his sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

What’s next for Sam Bankman-Fried?

Bankman-Fried made headlines at the start of the trial when she appeared in court wearing a trimmed-up coif and a suit, with a clean-cut look after abandoning the long hairstyle and casual clothes she was known for as CEO at FTX. Appeared in.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will testify on the witness stand in New York City federal court on October 30, 2023. (Jane Rosenberg)

Prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried, who founded and controlled both FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research, of misappropriating and embezzling billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits, conspiring to mislead investors and other executives of their businesses. Also instructed to do so.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Biggest Fear in Jail Revealed by Author

At trial, he faced two counts of wire fraud and five counts of conspiracy. The combined charges carry a maximum sentence of 110 years behind bars, but sentencing guidelines call for much less.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last November following reports that FTX had merged assets with Alameda, leading to the withdrawal of a large number of customer funds. Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted the following month. (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

In addition to fraud and conspiracy charges, Bankman-Fried is accused of violating campaign finance laws by using FTX client funds to make billions of dollars in political donations through an illegal straw-donor scheme and allegedly bribing Chinese officials. There is an allegation.

A second criminal trial against Bankman-Fried is scheduled to begin in March. He has declared himself innocent of all the charges against him.

