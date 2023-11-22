Loading Something is loading.

hello! For our American readers: the auspicious day before Thanksgiving – or as I like to call it, Half-Friday.

There’s nothing better than a picture of the Milky Way to put things in perspective before the holidays. See this new, stunning image of the center of the Milky Way from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

In today’s big story, we’re seeing Sam Altman return to the helm of OpenAI. (Yes, you read that right.)

OpenAI hits ‘undo’

Less than five days after his shocking ouster, Sam Altman is set to return to OpenAI as CEO.

Of course, the news is not like that extremely Finalized – An important caveat these days. OpenAI posted on On Wednesday “an agreement in principle was reached” to bring back Altman. But it looks like Altman may have actually pulled off one of the fastest CEO boomerangs in corporate history.

It’s a fitting conclusion to what has been one of the most absurd sagas ever to unfold in Silicon Valley.

(If you’re still trying to catch up on everything that happened, start here.)

Some of you may see this entire drama as a giant burger: After all this, we’re back where we started?!

But this is not accurate information on this. For one, the board of OpenAI, which was at the center of all this drama, has changed.

Silicon Valley veteran Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers joined the board, with Taylor confirmed as chairman. Adam D’Angelo is the only holdover from the previous board.

The changes reportedly won’t stop there. The board will eventually be expanded, and changes will be made to OpenAI’s unique governance structure, according to a report by The Verge citing people familiar with the matter. There will also be an investigation into how the entire saga unfolded, The Verge also reported.

Many will characterize the events of the past few days as a strange but minor blip in the eventual history of OpenAI.

OpenAI founder and chairman Greg Brockman, who stepped down in solidarity with Altman, indicated it was back to business as usual. He posted on X soon after the news broke he will start coding againafter that a Selfie with OpenAI employees celebrating,

OpenAI investors would certainly like that to be the case. He has spent the last few days watching in panic as the most important gem in his portfolio comes dangerously close to being completely destroyed. They would like to get it back on track to a more attractive valuation.

But can things go back to normal?

Take Altman, who, ironically, is now arguably one of the most untouchable executives in the world. His dismissal caused almost everyone at OpenAI to threaten to quit.

This kind of loyalty to an executive is almost unheard of, writes Business Insider’s Tim Paradis. This provides Altman with incredible leverage to move forward. The next time a dispute arises, how can you argue with a man with whom the entire company is willing to go along?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who was a key figure in the drama of the last few days, has emerged as the winner. By helping reestablish Altman at OpenAI, he solidifies a key part of Microsoft’s AI strategy. But it did not become easy.

Amid the turmoil, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott said the company would be laying off hundreds of OpenAI employees. Business Insider’s Ashley Stewart and Julie Bort write that this doesn’t bode well for some current Microsoft employees, who have faced layoffs, pay freezes and cuts to their bonus budgets this year.

3 things in the markets

Binance CEO to step down and plead guilty in anti-money laundering investigation. The Justice Department said Changpeng Zhao is pleading guilty to breaking anti-money laundering laws. Meanwhile, Binance will pay a $4.3 billion fine in a federal court, according to the Treasury Department. Christmas came early for the stock market. But is this a good thing? December is typically a strong month for the markets, leading some to call it the “Santa Claus Rally.” But with the S&P 500 up 10% since the end of October, some wonder if that means we’ll have a quiet December. However, another indicator suggests the rally could continue through the end of the year. The ETF market is getting the Ozempic treatment. HRTS is a new ETF that tracks companies involved in anti-obesity and cardiovascular treatments. And while we’re talking about ETFs, ETFs that track meme stocks are on the rise.

3 things in tech

Rivian is the real winner in Elon Musk’s latest drama. The Tesla CEO promoted a post that expressed anti-Semitic sentiments. And now, some Tesla owners are saying they will abandon their vehicles in favor of Rivians. Jack Dorsey is getting rid of performance improvement plans. Instead, the Block co-founder and CEO are in favor of “immediate separation.” Managers will shy away from annual reviews. Instead, they will “continuously evaluate” workers so they can “separate without delay.” Leaked email: Six new areas of focus for Amazon’s artificial general intelligence group. The newly formed group is undergoing major restructuring. Now, it is focusing on areas like conversational assistant services, underlying models and data services.

3 things in business

Lateral movements for introverts. These remote online businesses do not require face-to-face interaction. Top choices include UX designing, blogging, and online surveys. Meet 30 rising stars of Madison Avenue who revolutionized advertising this year. Changemakers include people from a variety of roles and backgrounds, including media, creativity, strategy and production. Meet him here. Millennials say they need $525,000 a year to be happy. Research by a Nobel laureate shows they’re not wrong. Factors such as high inflation, interest rates, and student debt have impacted Americans’ financial happiness.

In other news

What is happening today

India is hosting the virtual G20 Leaders Summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin is among expected attendees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is among expected attendees. Happy Birthday, Billie Jean King! Jamie Lee Curtis, Scarlett Johansson and Hailey Bieber are also celebrating today.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scarlett Johansson and Hailey Bieber are also celebrating today. Today’s earnings: John Deere and other companies.

for your bookmarks

Advice from the world’s oldest people

Longview’s Ben Meyers, Yumi Yamamoto, Fabrizio Villatoro, and translator Jack Stierlow (right in wheelchair, in blue suit) with Fusa Tatsumi, Japan’s oldest man, on his 116th birthday. longviewquest

Longevity researchers share four life changes based on advice from more than 1,000 centenarians. His tips include staying away from “toxic people” and indulging in the occasional treat.

Insider Today Team: Dan DeFrancesco, senior editor and anchor, in New York City. Diamond Naga Siu, senior reporter, in San Diego. Hallam Bullock, editor, London. Lisa Ryan, executive editor, in New York.

