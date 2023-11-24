Sam Altman’s reinstatement could usher in the OpenAI 2.0 era

Sam Altman is back as the leader of OpenAI, less than five days after being ousted from one of the world’s most valuable private companies. The company announced that Sam Altman was reinstated as chief executive of OpenAI late Tuesday this week, after a campaign led by his supporters, employees and investors successfully overturned his removal by OpenAI’s board on Friday last week. was cancelled. Along with Sam, Greg Brockman also returns as President of OpenAI. He resigned in solidarity with Sam. Sam and Greg’s return brings order to OpenAI, one of the world’s foremost artificial intelligence companies and creator of the ChatGPAT chatbot, which was thrown into disarray by five days of turmoil.

Nearly all of OpenAI’s approximately 770-person staff threatened to join Microsoft if the former CEO was not brought back to the top. The reasons for Altman’s departure were unclear, as board members and staff denied any involvement in “wrongdoing” or “security” issues, leaving information void.

The past week has been like a drama movie, but there are many things that need to be improved: board composition (initiatives to fix), employee confidence, the capped-profit vs. non-profit situation, and the strained relationship with Microsoft. All are important factors as the company embarks on its next phase.

The board of directors is being reorganized by removing several members ousting Sam Altman. The only remaining member of the current board will be Quora Chief Executive Adam D’Angelo. OpenAI made this announcement in a post on x OpenAI called the revised board “a new starting board”, hinting that more changes to the board structure are to come. The two newly added board directors are Brett Taylor (an early Facebook executive and former co-chief executive of Salesforce) and Lawrence Summers (former Treasury Secretary and former president of Harvard University). Adam D’Angelo (current board member and chief executive of Quora) will continue to serve on the board and serve as its chair. It is clear that the composition of the board is probably going to shift from researchers and scientists to public service executives, corporate executives and investors – in line with a typical board of an AI startup.

Sam Altman expressed his optimism post on x, “I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of putting this team and its mission together. When I decided to join MSFT on Sunday Evening, it was clear that this was the best path for me and the team. With the support of the new board and Satya, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with MSFT. Microsoft is the largest investor in OpenAI, having invested nearly $13 billion in the world’s most valuable AI startup.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been the kingmaker behind the scenes during the unprecedented 5 days of frenzy at OpenAI. He openly supported the reinstatement of Sam and Greg and the revival of the board he posted on x, “We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a necessary first step toward more stable, well-informed and effective governance. Sam, Greg and I have talked and agreed that they, together with the OAI leadership team, have an important role to play in ensuring that OAI continues its mission and moves forward. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

Although it all seems strange at the end of the saga, there is work still to be done in OpenAI. With Sam and Greg back at the helm, things return to normal and end the era of instability that had plagued the company for nearly a week. But some fundamental cracks need repairing. There is a need to improve the board governance structure. The first step has been taken by replacing the existing Board with a new initial Board, but it is clear that there is a need to add more Board members to ease decision making in such a complex organization. There is still no representation on the board from Microsoft and other investors, as well as the company’s founders. Secondly, the complex corporate structure of merging a limited profit entity into a non-profit entity has raised questions and created confusion in the minds of outsiders. The notion of an organization maneuvering the thin demarcation between driving a mission while maximizing shareholder returns through profits is akin to tightening the line of fire, to say the least. Although this funambulism seems difficult to follow, it is what has given OpenAI the AI ​​leadership status it has achieved. Third, there may have been a short-term decline in employee morale and focus due to the distractions caused by the OpenAI saga. Employees are now feeling relieved after seeing their favorite leadership back home. Fourth but most importantly, OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft needs to be managed more carefully. I’m sure Satya Nadella is considering how to prevent his biggest AI bet from going down the risk path again due to naive board decision making. Finally, there have been concerns about conflict of interest for board member Adam D’Angelo because his company, Quora, runs a product called Poe, a question-and-answer service in competition with ChatGPT. He is one of the four first board members of OpenAI who voted to remove Sam Altman and demote Greg Brockman.

Amidst all these questions, Sam Altman has emerged strong as a CEO and leader with the tremendous support of his loyal employee base. SAM has an opportunity to usher in the OpenAI 2.0 era, which can rapidly accelerate the adoption trajectory of its product. Time will answer questions and flesh out the steepness of the trajectory, but it is quite clear that OpenAI will continue to maintain its AI leadership position in the near future and even venture beyond software into AI-based hardware products . as Greg Brockman Posted on x“We’ve come too far behind.”