Sam Altman’s ouster and possible return to OpenAI: What we know

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI surprised employees, investors and much of Silicon Valley on Friday by ousting Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, who had been more focused on artificial intelligence than any other person following the viral success of his company’s chatbot, ChatGPIT. Had emerged in the form of a face. Almost immediately, the world’s best-known AI startup, which was in talks to sell employee shares to investors at a valuation of $86 billion, went into disarray. Several people have resigned, including OpenAI Chairman Greg Brockman, the board is facing pressure from investors to reinstate Altman and it is likely that the board itself will resign in the coming days.

1. Altman clashes with board over security, ambitions

OpenAI’s decision to fire Altman was followed by widespread disagreement between the chief executive and his board, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the debate included differences over AI safety, the pace of development of the technology and the company’s commercialization. Altman’s ambitions may also have played a role. Altman plans to raise tens of billions of dollars from a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund to build an AI chip startup, according to a person with knowledge of the investment proposal. Altman was also approaching SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman Masayoshi Son about investing billions of dollars in a new company to create AI-oriented hardware in partnership with former Apple designer Jony Ive. The board may have been removed because of Altman raising money in OpenAI’s name and these new companies not sharing the same governance model as OpenAI, the person said.

2. OpenAI’s chief scientist appeals to the board

Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI co-founder and the company’s chief scientist, told Altman he was out and believed he was at the center of the board’s conflict with him. A month earlier, Sutskever’s responsibilities at the company were reduced, reflecting friction between him and Altman and Brockman. Sutskever later appealed to the board and won over some members, including Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

3. Altman turns a blind eye in Google Meet chat

Altman was taken aback by this move. In a joint statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brockman and Altman said Sutskever asked the chief executive Thursday night to chat at noon the next day. “Sam attended the Google Meet and the entire board was there except Greg,” the post said. “Ilya told Sam that she was being fired and the news was going to be out very soon.” Shortly afterward, Brockman was told he was being removed as chairman of the board, but would continue in his role as chairman.

4. Microsoft turned cautious, supporting CEO Altman

Microsoft Corp., despite being by far the biggest supporter of OpenAI, said a person familiar with the matter. had been informed of Altman’s dismissal only minutes earlier. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was surprised by the board’s decision and has been in touch with Altman, promising to support him in whatever steps he takes next, according to people familiar with the situation. The tech giant bet billions on OpenAI and used its partnership with the startup to add AI features to many of its best-known software products and move ahead of rivals like Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the artificial intelligence arms race. In a public statement, Nadella tried to downplay any concerns that Altman’s departure might harm his company’s long-term AI plans. “We have signed a long-term agreement with OpenAI, with full access to everything we need to deliver our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap; And remain committed to our partnership,” he wrote in a blog post.

5. Share sale in the air

A few weeks ago, OpenAI employees were on the verge of being able to sell their shares at a staggering valuation of $86 billion. But in the hours after Altman’s departure, trades worth millions of dollars in closely held OpenAI shares have been left in limbo in the secondary market, according to people familiar with the matter. Some transactions were halted and some were canceled altogether, the people said. Thrive, which was expected to lead the tender offer for employee shares, has not yet committed the money and made it clear to the OpenAI board that Altman’s departure would affect the decision.

6. Pressure on the board to reinstate Altman

OpenAI investors are now pressuring the company’s board to reverse the decision to fire Altman, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Altman is ready to return to the company, one of the people said. In one scenario under consideration, current OpenAI board members would step down. If Altman doesn’t return, more employees could jump ship – potentially joining him on any next project and further jeopardizing OpenAI’s position as the leader in the AI ​​market. In their joint post on Friday, Brockman and Altman said: “Big things are coming soon.”

