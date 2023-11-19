Sam Altman's drama points to a deep divide in the tech world

There’s no doubting Sam Altman’s dedication to OpenAI, a company at the forefront of the artificial-intelligence (AI) revolution. As co-founder and boss, he appeared to work tirelessly for its success, just like the previous startup, where his single-mindedness led to a disease called scurvy, a disease commonly associated with sailors of a bygone era. Lived in the ocean for very long periods of time without access. fresh food. In such a situation, his sudden dismissal on November 17 was a shock. The reasons why the company’s board lost confidence in Mr. Altman are unclear. Rumors point to uneasiness about his side-projects, and fears that he was moving too quickly to expand OpenAI’s commercial offerings without considering the security implications, at a firm that had “humanity It has also promised to develop technology for “maximum benefit”.

The company’s investors and some of its employees are now demanding Mr. Altman’s reinstatement. Whether they succeed or not, it is clear that the OpenAI events are the most dramatic expression yet of the widening divide in Silicon Valley. On one side are the “doomsayers”, who believe that AI poses an existential threat to humanity if left uncontrolled and therefore advocate for strict regulations. Opposing them are “Boomers,” who downplay fears of an AI apocalypse and emphasize its potential to make rapid progress. Which camp proves more influential could either encourage stricter regulations or inhibit them, which in turn could determine who benefits most from AI in the future.

OpenAI’s corporate structure spans the division. Founded as a non-profit in 2015, the firm formed a for-profit subsidiary three years later to meet the need for expensive computing capacity and brain power to advance the technology. It was always going to be difficult to meet the competing goals of Doomers and Boomers.

The division in part reflects philosophical differences. Many in the doomsday camp are influenced by “effective altruism”, a movement concerned with the possibility of AI wiping out all of humanity. Concerns include Dario Amodei, who left OpenAI to start Anthropic, another model-maker. Other big tech companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, are also concerned about AI security.

Boomers have endorsed a worldview called “dominant accelerationism” that contends that AI development should not only be allowed to proceed unimpeded, but should also be accelerated. The charge is being led by Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. Other AI boffins seem to be sympathetic to the cause. Meta’s Yann LeCun and Andrew Ng and several startups, including Hugging Face and Mistral AI, have argued for less restrictive regulation.

Mr. Altman appears to be sympathetic to both groups, publicly calling for “railroading” to make AI safer, while simultaneously pushing OpenAI to develop more powerful models and launch new tools. Did, such as an app store for users to create their own chatbots. Its biggest investor, Microsoft, which has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI for a 49% stake without getting any board seat in the parent company, is said to be unhappy, giving it some reason to fire Mr. Altman. The dismissal had been known only minutes earlier. If he doesn’t return, it seems like Opanai will more strongly side with the Destroyers.

Yet it seems there is more going on than abstract philosophy. As it happens, the two groups also split along more occupational lines. Doomers tend to be early movers in the AI ​​race, have deep pockets and support proprietary models. Boomers, on the other hand, are more likely to own companies that are growing, are smaller, and prefer open-source software.

Start with the early winners. OpenAI’s ChatGPIT added 100 million users in just two months after its launch, far behind Anthropic, which was founded by OpenAI fugitives and is now valued at $25 billion. Google researchers have written the original paper on large language models, software that is trained on large amounts of data, and which underpins chatbots, including Chatgpt. The company is also building bigger and smarter models as well as a chatbot called Bard.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s lead is largely built on its big bet on OpenAI. Amazon plans to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic. But in technology, taking the first step doesn’t always guarantee success. In a market where both technology and demand are advancing rapidly, new entrants have ample opportunities to disrupt incumbents.

This could add additional strength to Doomers’ pressure for stricter regulations. In testimony to the US Congress in May, Mr Altman expressed fears that the industry could “do significant harm to the world” and urged policymakers to create specific rules for AI. That same month, a group of 350 AI scientists and technology executives, including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, signed a one-line statement warning of an “extinction threat” posed by AI equivalent to nuclear war and pandemic. Despite the scary prospects, none of the companies supporting the statement have stopped their work on building more powerful AI models.

Politicians are trying to show that they take the risks seriously. In July, President Joe Biden’s administration pushed seven major model-makers, including Microsoft, OpenAI, Meta, and Google, to make “voluntary commitments” to have their AI products inspected by experts before releasing them to the public. . On November 1, the British government asked a similar group to sign another non-binding agreement that allowed regulators to test its AI products for harmful capabilities such as reliability and endangering national security. Just days earlier, Mr. Biden had issued an executive order with far greater ramifications. It forces any AI company that is building models above a certain size—defined by the computing power required by the software—to inform the government and share their security-testing results.

Image: The Economist

Another fault line between the two groups is the future of open-source AI. LLMs have been either proprietary, such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, or open-source. The February release of Llama, a model built by Meta, boosted activity in open-source AI (see chart). Proponents argue that open-source models are secure because they are open to scrutiny. Opponents worry that making these powerful AI models public would allow bad actors to use them for malicious purposes.

But controversy over open source may also reflect commercial motives. For example, venture capitalists are big fans of it, perhaps because they get spies for the startups they grow from, or get free access to models. Incumbents may fear competitive threats. A memo written by Google insiders leaked in May acknowledged that open-source models are achieving results on some tasks better than their proprietary counterparts and cost much less to build. The memo concludes that neither Google nor Openai has any defensive “moat” against open-source competitors.

So far, regulators appear to have been receptive to the destroyers’ arguments. Mr Biden’s executive order could put the brakes on open-source AI. The order’s broad definition of “dual-use” models, which can have both military or civilian purposes, imposes complex reporting requirements on makers of such models, which may catch up with even open-source models over time. It is unclear to what extent these rules can be applied today. But they could be strengthened over time, say if new laws are passed.

Not every big tech company falls squarely on either side of the divide. Meta’s decision to open-source its AI models has made it an unexpected champion of startups, giving them access to a powerful model on which they can build innovative products. Meta is betting that the increase in innovation driven by open-source tools will ultimately help it create new forms of content that will engage its users and keep its advertisers happy. Apple is another outlier. The world’s biggest tech company is notably silent about AI. At the launch of a new iPhone in September the company demonstrated several AI-powered features without mentioning the term. When provoked, its executives began praising “machine learning”, another term for AI.

He looks smart. The slowdown at OpenAI shows how damaging the culture war on AI can be. But it is these wars that will determine how the technology progresses, how it is regulated – and who walks away with the spoils.

Source: www.economist.com