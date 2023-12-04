Sam Altman’s biggest lesson for founders: Control freaks win

Sam Altman has emerged hurt but victorious from the boardroom battle at OpenAI.

A lesson for other founders: Control matters.

Altman’s former boss, Paul Graham, wrote a prescient essay about control over startups.

Sam Altman OpenAI has been back in the hot seat as CEO for about a week now.

On the surface, it looks a little different for chatgpt The boss who was fired and rehired last month. He was in charge at the beginning of December, just as he was at the beginning of November.

In practice, Altman may have again learned a valuable lesson about control.

Typically as a venture-backed startup grows, the founder’s majority stake is reduced due to the increasing number of investors. The founder’s narrative control may also be reduced if board members disagree with the founder’s vision.

In practice, Altman did not start out with much control over OpenAI, despite being OpenAI’s CEO and a board member before the blowup. First, he claims to have zero equity in the company. Second, the firm’s unusual corporate structure keeps the board at a greater distance from its C-suite than the average startup.

OpenAI is not structured like a typical startup. Screenshot from OpenAI’s website.

There is evidence that this created tension.

After Altman’s ouster, news of conflict surfaced Between Altman and board member Helen Toner, a researcher who wrote a paper that could be read as a criticism of OpenAI’s commitment to security. According to the Times, Altman did not like this. With Altman’s return, Toner is now out.

Altman was probably already aware of the importance of founder control.

In 2010, four years before Altman became president of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, and five years before OpenAI While still in existence, he contributed an essay about founder control written by his one-time mentor and boss, Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham.

Graham’s post, since 2010 , a very pointed answer to a question he asked at the time: How common is it for a founder-CEO to retain control of the board? Graham emailed startups who were inquiring about going through his startup accelerator. They found that most people still had control after the first big round of funding.

“I feel like we’re at a tipping point here,” Graham wrote. “A lot of VCs still behave as if it’s unheard of for founders to retain control of the board after Series A. A lot of them try to make you feel bad if you even ask – like you’re a noob Or a control freak, that kind of thing.

“But the founders I’ve heard about aren’t goofy or control freaks. Or if they are, they’re like Mark Zuckerberg, the kind of goofy and control freak VCs should try to fund more.” (For context, majority control is often lost in the Series A stage of a venture capital fund.)

Graham concluded that “The startups that can maintain control are the best. They are the ones that set the trends for both other startups and VCs.”

Refreshed OpenAI looks compatible with Altman’s ambitions

Altman is not currently trying to sell the story that he controls OpenAI.

He told The Verge last month that his big takeaway from the board drama was that the company could have functioned without him.

Yet, look what has changed. OpenAI’s only female board directors have stepped down and been replaced by ex-Salesforce CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – both friends of the more businesslike OpenAI. Microsoft, whose CEO is a strong supporter of Altman, will play a guardian role on the new board as a non-voting observer.

A New Yorker article Claims published last week that Altman personally contacted other board members to replace Toner. An unnamed source told the publication that he flirted with board members “against each other. ,

OpenAI’s version of founder control doesn’t necessarily look like the others: Its CEO apparently doesn’t own a majority of the stock. However, now it may have a distinctly Altman-ish flavor.

