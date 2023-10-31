Sam Altman warns that AI could kill us all. But he still wants the world to use it

New York CNN –

Sam Altman thinks the technology based on his company’s most famous product could bring about the end of human civilization.

In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman filed an urgent appeal to lawmakers in a Senate subcommittee hearing room in Washington, D.C.: Create thoughtful regulations that embrace the powerful promise of artificial intelligence — while also addressing the risks it poses to humanity. Let’s reduce. It was a defining moment for them and the future of AI.

With the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT late last year, Altman, 38, emerged as the poster child for a new crop of AI tools that can generate images and text in response to user prompts, a technology known as Called Generative AI. Shortly after its release, ChatGPT became a household name almost synonymous with AI. CEOs used it to draft emails, people built websites with no prior coding experience, and it passed exams from law and business schools. It has the potential to revolutionize almost every industry, from education, finance, agriculture and health care to surgery to pharmaceutical vaccine development.

But those same tools have raised concerns about everything from fraud in schools and displacement of human workers to threats to humanity’s existence. For example, the rise of AI has economists warning of massive changes in the labor market. According to Goldman Sachs estimates, about 300 million full-time jobs worldwide could eventually be automated in some way by generative AI. Nearly 14 million positions could disappear over the next five years alone, according to an April report from the World Economic Forum.

In his testimony before Congress, Altman said that the ability to use AI to manipulate voters and target disinformation was one of “my areas of greatest concern.”

Two weeks after the hearing, Altman joined hundreds of top AI scientists, researchers and business leaders in signing a one-sentence letter stating: “Reduce the extinction risk from AI pandemics and other social “There needs to be a global priority along with leveling risks.” nuclear war.”

The dire warning was widely covered in the press, with some suggesting that it showed the need to take such apocalyptic scenarios more seriously. It also highlighted an important dynamic in Silicon Valley: top executives from some of the largest tech companies are simultaneously telling the public that AI has the potential to cause human extinction, while simultaneously investing in products designed to harness this technology reaching billions of dollars. There is also a competition to do and deploy. People.

Although Altman, a longtime entrepreneur and Silicon Valley investor, largely stayed out of the spotlight in earlier years, he has come under the spotlight in recent months as the poster child of the AI ​​revolution. Due to this he also had to face litigation,Regulatory scrutiny and both worldwide praise and condemnation.

However, in front of a Senate subcommittee that day, Altman called the current surge of technology a critical moment.

“Is [AI] What would it be like to have the printing press that spread knowledge, power, and education widely across the landscape, that empowered ordinary, everyday individuals, that led to greater prosperity, that led to two great freedoms? He said. “Or will it be like the atom bomb – huge technological breakthrough, but the consequences (serious, terrible) are still troubling us today?”

Altman has long presented himself as someone who is mindful of the risks posed by AI, and he has pledged to proceed responsibly. He is one of several tech CEOs meeting with White House leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, to emphasize the importance of ethical and responsible AI development.

Others want Altman and OpenAI to proceed more cautiously. Elon Musk, who helped found OpenAI before splitting from the group, and dozens of tech leaders, professors and researchers are urging artificial intelligence labs like OpenAI to halt training of the most powerful AI systems for at least six months. did, he cited “serious risks”. Society and humanity.” (At the same time, some experts questioned whether the letter’s signers sought to maintain their competitive edge over other companies.)

Altman said he agreed with parts of the letter, including that “the protection bar needs to be raised”, but said the pause would not be an “optimal way” to address the challenges.

Still, OpenAI has its foot firmly on the gas pedal. Recently, OpenAI and iPhone designer Jony Ive are reportedly in talks to raise $1 billion from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank for an AI device to replace smartphones.

Those who know Altman have described him as someone who makes prescient bets and even called him the “Startup Yoda” or “Silicon Valley’s Kevin Bacon,” who made every move in the industry. Have worked with someone. Aaron Levy, CEO of enterprise cloud company Box and a longtime friend of Altman’s who followed him in the startup world, told CNN that Altman is “introspective” and wants to debate ideas, get different perspectives and respond endlessly. encourage. Whatever he’s working on.

“I’ve always found him to be incredibly self-critical in terms of ideas and willing to take any kind of feedback on any topic that he’s been involved with over the years,” Levy said.

But Bern Elliott, an analyst at Gartner Research, notes the famous adage: There’s a risk in putting all your eggs in one basket, no matter how much you trust it.

“One basket can contain many things,” he said.

When starting OpenAI, Altman told CNN in 2015 that he wanted to follow the path of AI rather than worry about potential pitfalls and do nothing. “I sleep better knowing I can make an impact now,” he said.

Despite his leadership position, Altman says he remains concerned about technology. “I’m preparing to survive,” he said in a 2016 profile in The New Yorker, mentioning several possible disaster scenarios, including “AI that attacks us.”

He said, “I have Israeli Defense Force guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, gas masks, and a big piece of land in Big Sur where I can fly.”

However, some AI industry experts say that focusing on distant apocalyptic scenarios could distract from the immediate harms that the new generation of powerful AI tools could inflict on people and communities. Rowan Curran, an analyst at market research firm Forrester, acknowledged legitimate concerns about ensuring that training data, especially for huge models, has minimal bias — or a bias that is understood and can be reduced. Could.

He said, “The idea of ​​’AI apocalypse’ as a realistic scenario that presents any kind of threat to humanity – especially in the short and medium term, is merely imaginary techno-mythology.” “The continued focus on this as one of the major risks that comes with the advancement of AI is far from the real reality facing us today in minimizing current and future harm from data and models being unjustly applied by human actors. “Distracts attention from the challenges.”

In perhaps the largest comprehensive effort yet, President Biden unveiled an executive order earlier this week requiring developers of powerful AI systems to register the results of their security tests with the federal government before releasing them to the public. There will be a need to share information if they raise national security issues. , economic or health risks.

After the Senate hearing, Emily Bender, a University of Washington professor and director of its Computational Linguistics Laboratory, expressed concerns about what the future looks like with AI, even if it is heavily regulated. “If they honestly believe it could lead to human extinction, why not stop?” He said.

Margaret O’Mara, a technology historian and professor at the University of Washington, said that good policymaking should not be driven by just one or a few people, but by multiple viewpoints and interests, and should be designed with the public interest in mind.

“The challenge with AI is that only a very small number of people and companies really understand how it works and what the implications of its use are,” said O’Mara, a professor of nuclear physics before and during the development of the Manhattan Project. Seeing the similarities in the world, he said. atom bomb.

Still, O’Mara said many in the tech industry are advocating for Altman to revolutionize society with AI, making it both powerful and safe.

He said, “This time is what Gates and Jobs did for the personal computing moment in the early 1980s and the software moment of the 1990s.” “There’s real hope that we can have technology that makes things better, if the people who are building it are good people, smart and care about the right things. “Sam embodies this for AI right now.”

The world is counting on Altman to act in the best interests of humanity with a technology that he himself has admitted could be a weapon of mass destruction. Although he may be a smart and capable leader, he is still only one person.

