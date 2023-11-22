Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO with new board members

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

SAN FRANCISCO — Sam Altman, who was fired Friday from his role at chat giant OpenAI, will return to his post as chief executive, ending a boardroom drama that has roiled Silicon Valley and power struggles. Artificial intelligence has exposed who controls the future.

The company will have an initial board that will include Brett Taylor, former chairman of Twitter’s board before its acquisition by Elon Musk, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo, Quora’s chief executive and one of the board members. The members who voted to oust Altman, OpenAI said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam to return to OpenAI as CEO,” the statement said. “We are cooperating to know the details. Thank you very much for your patience with this.”

Altman will have no seat on the new board, and the board agreed to an independent investigation that will examine all aspects of recent events, including Altman’s role, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Discussed. Sensitive matters.

On Friday, OpenAI said Altman had not been forthright in his discussions with the board, but gave no other reason for firing him.

An initial board of three will investigate and appoint a formal board of up to nine members, another person familiar with the matter said. Ilya Sutskever, Helen Toner and Tasha McCauley, three other board members who moved with D’Angelo to oust Altman, will leave the board, the person said. Emmett Shear, who was initially named interim CEO to replace Altman, also will leave the company, this person said.

Greg Brockman, who left the company on Friday in solidarity with Altman, is returning to the company, he said on X.

A spokesperson for OpenAI declined to comment further.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of putting together this team and its mission,” Altman said on X.

Altman’s return brings to an end nearly a week of turmoil at the AI ​​company. His dismissal shocked much of the tech industry, including OpenAI’s own investors and employees, who launched a campaign to bring him back. On Sunday night, Altman agreed to join Microsoft, but the next day, both he and Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella indicated they were still open to returning to OpenAI. On Monday, almost all of the company’s 770 employees signed a letter saying they would walk off the job if they were not reinstated.

“When I decided to join [Microsoft] As the evening sun set, it was clear that this was the best path for me and the team. with new board and [with] With Satya’s support, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership [Microsoft],” Altman said on X.

The drama surrounding Altman’s sudden ouster at OpenAI has exposed deep rifts inside the company over who will control its future. OpenAI started as a nonprofit research lab in 2015, but in recent years under Altman’s leadership, it has taken billions of dollars in investment from tech giant Microsoft and venture capitalists and begun developing consumer products. External critics and some employees were concerned that the company had abandoned its mission and was behaving like a Big Tech company. Its original purpose was to provide a more transparent, democratic alternative to Big Tech.

Altman’s return will be welcomed with relief by investors, customers and employees who feared that boardroom drama could damage the company. If that were to happen, it would leave a void at the center of the AI ​​industry, opening the way for competitors like Google and AI start-up Anthropic to gain momentum.

Microsoft, which is OpenAI’s largest investor and uses its technology in its own AI products, also benefits from the stable OpenAI and Altman’s return.

“We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is an essential first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance,” Nadella said in a statement at the X. “We look forward to building on our strong partnership and passing its value on to the next generation.” look forward for. Bringing AI to our customers and partners.”

Employees in San Francisco’s Mission District were celebrating Altman’s return, a person familiar with the matter said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com