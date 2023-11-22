Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO techcrunch

The high-profile AI startup said Wednesday that Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, following five days of intense discussion, debate and persuasion after Altman was abruptly fired from the startup he co-founded last week. The round went on.

OpenAI, the most valuable US startup, said it had reached an “agreement in principle” for Altman’s return. The startup is also revamping its board, removing several members who faced intense scrutiny for their decision last week.

It said former Salesforce chief executive Brett Taylor, former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora founder Adam D’Angelo will be part of the AI ​​startup’s new board. Taylor will serve as chairman of the board, the startup said.

Microsoft, which owns about a 49% stake in OpenAI, was caught off guard by OpenAI’s decision last week and rushed to appoint Altman to lead a new AI group at the software group. Former OpenAI president Greg Brockman and countless other members of the startup resigned in protest of the previous OpenAI board decision.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of putting together this team and its mission. When I decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that this was the best path for me and the team. With the new board on board and Satya’s support, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft,” Altman said in a statement posted on Xpress.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella, who expressed disappointment last week at the OpenAI board’s decision and promised to ensure Microsoft is never “surprised” again, said Wednesday he was encouraged by today’s changes to the OpenAI board. Has happened.

“We believe this is an essential first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance. Sam, Greg and I have talked and agreed that they, together with the OAI leadership team, have an important role to play in ensuring that OAI continues its mission and moves forward. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners.”

OpenAI’s first board – consisting of its chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, independent director D’Angelo, technology entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology – faced intense public scrutiny for its sudden decision, For which he never made a comprehensive offer. the explanation. Frustrated with the previous OpenAI board, several OpenAI investors began exploring options such as suing board members, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Former Twitch chief executive Emmett Shear, who was appointed as OpenAI’s interim leader on Sunday, said he was pleased with OpenAI’s new decision. “Coming to OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the path that maximized safety while also doing the right thing by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to be part of the solution,” he posted on X.

Source: techcrunch.com