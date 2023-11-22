Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO after his tumultuous ouster

OpenAI revamps board with Brett Taylor as new Chairman

Co-founder Brockman and other employees also return

Questions remain about Altman’s removal

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 22 (Reuters) – Sam Altman is returning as CEO of OpenAI, just days after his ouster, capping frenetic discussions about the future of the startup at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

The ChatGPIT maker also unveiled a new inaugural board, with former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor as chair and Larry Summers, former US Treasury secretary, and Adam D’Angelo as directors. D’Angelo was part of the original board that fired Altman.

Altman’s return could potentially usher in a new era for the startup, which has long had concerns among its employees about the dangers of AI and the potential for its commercialization.

“I look forward to returning to OpenAI,” Altman said in a post on the X social media platform late Tuesday.

The original board gave little explanation for Altman’s dismissal on Friday other than his lack of candor and the need to protect OpenAI’s mission of developing AI that benefits humanity.

Analysts said the shuffle would benefit Altman and Microsoft (MSFT.O), which has pledged billions of dollars to startups and is pitching its technology to its customers globally.

“There are still big questions about why Altman was fired and why Microsoft was kept in the dark about this decision,” said Danny Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“What seems clear is that Microsoft will now play a much larger role, the partnership will strengthen and the two companies will become more integrated.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella welcomed the changes.

“We believe this is a necessary first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance,” he said on X.

Microsoft shares rose about 1% in premarket U.S. trading.

It was not immediately clear whether previous board directors who have no equity in OpenAI would retain their seats, or whether supporters of its capped-profits subsidiary – such as 49% owner Microsoft – would ultimately win board appointments.

Unlike most Silicon Valley startups, OpenAI is overseen by a non-profit core board designed to ensure that AI safety is prioritized alongside development. It created a capped-profit unit in 2019 to raise funds and give stock options to its employees.

Capital.com analyst Kyle Rhoda said, “Altman’s return solidifies his influence on the direction of OpenAI, and perhaps means it will be more adventurous and profit-focused, but also potentially less risky.”

Sam Altman attends the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, US on November 16, 2023. Reuters/Carlos Barria acquires licensing rights

Spokespeople for the startup did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OpenAI’s previous board included Tasha McCauley, Helen Toner and Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist, and Quora CEO D’Angelo, who is part of the revised board.

Reuters previously reported that some shareholders were seeking legal recourse after the turmoil jeopardized the future of OpenAI, which recently expected a valuation of more than $80 billion.

Tuesday’s moves reassured some investors.

OpenAI backer Thrive Capital said, “We believe this is the best outcome for the company.”

The Windows maker revealed a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI in January

several years faster than Steve Jobs

Altman’s dramatic turnaround has led to comparisons in Silicon Valley to Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who left the computer maker during a power struggle in 1985 and returned 12 years later.

Altman stepped down as CEO after four days.

His departure caused a major upheaval at OpenAI, with President Greg Brockman stepping down in protest. By Sunday Altman was back at OpenAI’s offices in hopes of securing his quick reappointment, when the board surprised again by naming ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shearer as interim CEO.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Shear said he worked “~72 very intensive hours” to bring stability — and ultimately Altman — back to OpenAI. “This was the path that maximized safety while doing the right thing by all stakeholders involved,” he said.

Altman’s master stroke was made possible in part by Microsoft. When he left the job, CEO Nadella said Altman could lead a new research team with Brockman and other colleagues departing from OpenAI.

By Monday, nearly all of OpenAI’s more than 700-strong staff had threatened to quit and join Microsoft in the effort, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters, unless the board resigned and Altman was reinstated. did not do.

This threat was supported by the vast computing power of Microsoft, which was a major asset along with its staff of computer scientists powering OpenAI’s technology.

Co-founder and President Brockman celebrated with a staff selfie late Tuesday night, beating the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday deadline that parties have been racing against.

“We will come back stronger and more unified than ever before,” he said.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dustin in San Francisco and Aditya Soni, Shivani Tanna and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru. Editing by Dhanya N Thoppil, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Sam Holmes and Jane Merriman

