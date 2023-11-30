Sam Altman suddenly seems less powerful. The panic caused by OpenAI's near-death experience is to blame.

For a moment, OpenAI looked like it might collapse as employees threatened to escort Altman out the door.

Silicon Valley no longer wants the fate of OpenAI to rest in the hands of one person.

“The company will be just fine without me,” Altman said Wednesday.

Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for signing up!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed when you’re on the go. download app

It’s rare to see raw, naked terror in Silicon Valley. However, this has happened twice this year.

These moments take away the carefully crafted thought-leadership blogs and backslapping social media posts that are commonplace in tech circles. Then we get to see something closer to the truth.

The first of these revelatory moments came in early spring when venture capitalists tweeted in panic about the unprecedented failure of their favorite bank, SVB.

The second happened this month when OpenAI experienced a near-death experience that nearly wiped out billions of dollars in investment from top VCs and Microsoft.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board. He then threatened to join Microsoft and OpenAI employees were ready to follow him, which probably would have left the startup virtually worthless and its products relatively useless.

Just days before the chaos, a special new investment round was set to value OpenAI at $86 billion. Therefore the stampede quickly broke out. VCs threatened to sue OpenAI’s board, and some tried to get involved in any new positions that replaced the failed startup.

This year both disasters were averted. All SVB depositors, including many VCs and their startups, were backed by the FDIC. And in the case of OpenAI, Altman was brought back as CEO and all employees stayed on.

The OpenAI chaos finally subsided on Wednesday evening when new board members were announced and official – very quiet – statements were released.

Up until this moment, the consensus was that Altman emerged from this crisis looking even more powerful and important to the future of OpenAI. However, a careful reading of Wednesday’s statements reveals a different picture.

‘The company will be fine without me’

Silicon Valley just realized that the fate of the world’s most important AI company is in the hands of just one person. It became nervous and would no longer accept this situation.

Altman gave an interview to The Verge ahead of Wednesday’s official announcements, but he forgot a key point of the conversation. So he called the publication back to reiterate what is probably the central message that OpenAI – and especially its financial backer Microsoft and those VC firms – wants to project:

,I learned that the company could actually function without me,” Altman told The Verge. “The company will be perfectly fine without me.”

Altman also said in his official statement that OpenAI’s leadership team is “clearly prepared to run the company without me.”

“It’s clear to me that the company is in very good hands and I hope that makes that clear to everyone,” he said.

looking for plan b

It makes sense. The startup’s near-death experience unsettled companies and developers who have come to rely on OpenAI’s artificial intelligence platform. Some of these partners started looking for other providers.

“A lot of my friends who were AI founders basically look at this and go, we need a Plan B, we can’t rely on our entire stack on the OpenAI model, because it could disappear tomorrow, like That almost happened, said Wesley Chan, co-founder of FPV Ventures.

Several startup founders told Business Insider they are considering switching to a Open source model like Meta’s Llama 2 Or anthropic cloud , And some said they were looking to switch cloud providers from Microsoft Azure to Google or Amazon Web Services.

OpenAI’s ‘platform risk’

“This kind of drama has made some people think more about their backup plans,” said Guillermo Rauch, Vercel’s CEO. Vercel is a startup that helps developers build websites that integrate with many of the biggest AI models.

The chaos has made open-source AI models more attractive because they rely on broad communities of contributors rather than a startup that could suddenly lose all its employees.

“What’s a better wave to ride for a long time?” Rauch wrote in a message to BI. “Open source (eg: Llama/Mistral), which has less reasoning power than OpenAI, but has a huge ecosystem behind it, or a whole load of proprietary AI.”

At the height of the crisis, one of Versal’s AI engineering guys pinged Rauch saying “let’s remove OpenAI’s platform risk” and turn on backup, the CEO recalled.

“This is a trend that is growing and nothing is going to stop it,” Rauch said. “But the feedback I’m getting from developers is that events like this make them re-prioritize and accelerate some of those explorations.”

doubt resolution

If OpenAI wants to become the next giant tech platform, it needs to dispel such doubts as soon as possible. And the best way to do that is to promise that the company will always be there – no matter who the CEO is.

“We will enhance OpenAI’s governance structure so that all stakeholders — users, customers, employees, partners, and community members — can trust that OpenAI will continue to thrive,” Brett Taylor, the startup’s new board chair, said Wednesday.

Madeline Renbarger contributed to this article.

Source: www.businessinsider.com