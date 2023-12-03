Sam Altman and Elon Musk are hardly strangers. The CEOs of OpenAI and Tesla dined together and shared a stage, respectively. They worked together to launch OpenAI in 2015 to counter Google’s dominance in artificial intelligence.

But the tech giants are not in good terms these days. They have often been taking digs at each other on social media and other public places. So what?

Obviously the direction OpenAI has taken plays a role (see below), but Altman described another element to help explain Sunday’s decline. new York Times Article.

“There is disagreement, distrust, arrogance,” he told the newspaper. “The closer people are pointed in the same direction, the more contentious the disagreement becomes. You see it in sects and religious orders. Bitter fights occur between the closest people.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Tesla Motors CEO and product architect Elon Musk, Y Combinator president Sam Altman and New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin talk about innovation in “What Will They Think Next?” ” Speak on stage during. At the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 6, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Altman and Musk certainly seemed to be pointing in the same direction in 2015 during dinner at Rosewood Sand Hill, a luxurious ranch-style hotel in Silicon Valley. Google recently acquired DeepMind, a London-based neural networking startup, making it the most likely company to develop artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a system that can match humans when faced with an unfamiliar task. .

At dinner, the two men, among others, discussed starting an AI lab that would be transparent, open-source and dedicated to democratizing the benefits of advanced artificial intelligence. Musk and some other members of the “PayPal Mafia” – including Peter Thiel and Reid Hoffman – invested millions to get the lab up and running.

‘That was not my intention at all’

OpenAI was launched in 2015, but after a power struggle, Musk parted ways with it in 2018. The non-profit organization in need of financial and computing resources turned to Microsoft, which committed to investing billions in it starting in 2019. Altman floated the for-profit company under a nonprofit umbrella, an unusual structure that led to him being briefly fired and then rehired as CEO last month.

Since his separation from OpenAI, Musk has expressed disgust at its direction under Altman, especially after OpenAI accepted an investment of billions from Microsoft.

“OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it ‘Open’ AI), a non-profit company that served as a counterweight to Google, but now it’s a The company has become a closed source, profit-maximizing company that is effectively controlled by Microsoft. ,” He Tweeted earlier this year. “Not exactly what I intended.”

Musk has long warned about the potential danger of advanced AI to humanity, but he also sees its promise when developed safely. Through his startup xAI, last month he announced Grok, an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, whose release late last year kicked off the current AI boom.

Altman immediately roasted Grok, suggesting on X that it “answers questions.” cringy boomer with humor In a strange kind of jovial way.”

musk shot back OpenAI’s GPT-4 – which they called “GPT-Snore” – lacks a sense of humor, calling it “about as funny as a screendoor on a submarine”.

Altman called Musk a “jerk” during this time with kara swisher Podcast, although he acknowledged his role in attracting top AI talent to OpenAI. Musk was instrumental in the recruitment of Google OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who joined other board members in ousting Altman last month but soon backed down.

Part of the feud may arise from Musk’s personality. He has also done business with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for years as the two competed in their space ambitions. And he broke his friendship with Google co-founder Larry Page, saying the differences arose largely because of Musk’s poaching of Sutskever.

“He has a style that’s not a style I want to have for myself,” Altman said of Musk on the Swisher Podcast.

But Altman also said Musk “really cares about a good future with AGI,” which, perhaps, goes back to his recent comments that “the closer people are pointed in the same direction, the less disagreement there will be.” Will be more controversial.”

It remains to be seen how long their bitter fight continues.

This story originally appeared on Fortune.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com