Sam Altman says successful people ‘believe in themselves almost to the point of delusion’ – it’s terrifying, says expert

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks to the media as he arrives at Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Kevin Dietsch | getty images

Almost every highly successful person has self-confidence. A leadership expert says some people, like former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, believe in taking it to the extreme – and that’s when they turn from inspiring to terrifying.

“Organizations should be very afraid of CEOs who are delusionally overconfident,” Don Moore, leadership and communications professor at the University of California-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, tells CNBC Make It.

The speculation surrounding Altman’s sudden departure from OpenAI on Friday and arrival at Microsoft on Monday is still unclear, and neither OpenAI nor Microsoft immediately responded to Make It’s request for comment. Altman could not be reached for comment.

The 38-year-old’s leadership ethos is even more evident: One of the top keys to his success is “having almost too much self-confidence,” he wrote in a 2019 blog post.

“Self-confidence is extremely powerful,” Altman wrote. “The most successful people I know believe in themselves almost to the point of delusion.”

Altman is “far from the first entrepreneur to espouse the idea that to be successful you first have to believe in yourself,” says Moore. But overconfidence can create problems for a leader as well as anyone who gets caught up in their delusions or is otherwise influenced by it, he notes.

here’s why.

Excessive overconfidence can help people reach great heights. This can make them and those around them victims of “distortions, distortions” [and] Errors,” Moore says, especially when they’re too arrogant to plan for anticipated threats.

In his blog post titled “How to Become Successful”, Altman cited billionaire Elon Musk’s “absolute certainty” that SpaceX could soon send a rocket to Mars as a “benchmark for conviction.”

At the time, Musk was primarily dividing his time between running Tesla and SpaceX and planning to launch a cargo mission to Mars by 2022. Earlier this month, a Reuters investigation revealed undisclosed workplace injuries at SpaceX — ranging from crushed hands and fingers to serious head injuries and even death — that reportedly occurred during Musk’s Mars mission. is a direct result of aggressive efforts.

Overconfident leaders often convince people from employees to investors to board members to follow them, Moore says, but ultimately fall short of the lofty expectations created by their confidence.

He explains, “This is why voters often become so frustrated with the candidates they help vote into office.” “We elect people who are making big promises, who inspire our hopes for reform, but the reality is complex and the change they can actually bring about is often less than what their most ardent supporters expect. Are less.”

In Altman’s blog post, he identified the No. 1 thing any overconfident leader needs to do to prevent disastrous mistakes or widespread alienation: get better at accepting criticism.

Seeking out valid criticism can be “difficult and often painful,” wrote Altman, but it is necessary because “it separates self-confidence from self-delusion.”

Moore agrees. He also says that it is easy for leaders to “pay lip service” to the idea of ​​accepting criticism, and much harder to actually act on it.

“I think this is a challenge for every leader,” Moore says. “Courageous leaders must seek out that kind of criticism, ask themselves how they are screwing up, anticipate the mistakes they might make, and listen carefully when criticism comes their way.”

Altman may have taken that lesson to heart. As Moore points out, the fact that hundreds of OpenAI employees publicly voiced their support for Altman following his firing probably means that many in the company viewed him as an effective leader.

If that’s the case, Altman’s thesis on leadership may need to be reframed, Moore says: Don’t underestimate your ability, because a lack of confidence can also keep you from succeeding.

“I think imposter syndrome is a real thing,” Moore says. “But that doesn’t mean you should lie to yourself or others about how good you are or how much you can accomplish.”

Don’t Miss: Do you want to become smarter and more successful with your money, work, and life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

to get CNBC’s Free Warren Buffett Guide to InvestingWhich delivers the billionaire’s #1 best advice, do’s and don’ts and three key investing principles in one clear and simple guidebook for regular investors.

Source: www.cnbc.com