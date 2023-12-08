Sam Altman has revised his opinion on the seriousness of anti-Semitism.

The OpenAI CEO said he was “completely wrong” about how serious the problem actually was.

“I still don’t really understand it. Or know what to do about it,” Altman said in an interview. x post,

Sam Altman wrote in an article, “I have long said that anti-Semitism, especially on the American left, is not as bad as people claim.” x post on Thursday. “I would just like to say that I was completely wrong.”

Altman, who is of Jewish descent, expressed his confusion and frustration at the situation in his post.

“I still don’t really understand it. Or know what to do about it. But it’s so messed up,” he wrote.

Altman is not the only business executive to express his opinion on the issue.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has described himself as the most vocal critic of college campuses in America and their response to the Israel-Hamas war. The Harvard alumnus has criticized his alma mater and other colleges for the rise in anti-Semitism on campuses.

This week, politicians and corporate giants have criticized the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania over their approach to anti-Semitism on campus.

All three presidents attended a congressional hearing Tuesday about anti-Semitism on campus, where they were repeatedly asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their universities’ bullying and harassment rules.

“Depending on the context, it could,” Harvard’s Claudine Gay said at the hearing.

Sally Kornbluth and Liz Magill, presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania, gave similar answers when asked the same questions.

“Why has anti-Semitism spread on campus and around the world? Because of leaders like President Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth, who believe that genocide depends on context,” Ackman. written on x on Tuesday.

Representatives for Altman did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

