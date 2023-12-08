Sam Altman says he was 'completely wrong' about anti-Semitism, especially on the left: 'So f-ked up'

Panelists Liz Peak and Deroy Murdock respond to Congressional questioning of university officials regarding anti-Semitism on ‘Kudlow’ campuses.

Sam Altman, founder and CEO of Open AI, said he was “completely wrong” about anti-Semitism not being as bad as people claim, especially on the left.

Altman, who recently wrested control of the company he founded from the fugitive board, went to X on Thursday night to discuss the dramatic wave of anti-Semitism across America.

ChatGPT’s founder, who is Jewish, said that “for a long time” he believed that anti-Semitism was “not as bad” as people said.

“I’ve long said that anti-Semitism, especially on the American left, is not as bad as people claim.” Altman said, “I would just like to say that I was completely wrong.”

Sam Altman has been officially reinstated at OpenAI as CEO

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is seen during the APEC CEO Summit at Moscone West on November 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. The APEC summit is being held in San Francisco and will run until November 17. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence CEO said that while he doesn’t fully understand anti-Semitism or what to do about it, it is “very strange”.

Sam Altman named Time Magazine’s CEO of the Year

“Really, I still don’t understand it,” Altman said. “Or know what to do about it. But it sucks—–.”

Sam Altman (left), American entrepreneur, investor, programmer, and founder and CEO of artificial intelligence company OpenAI, and Ilya Sutskever, the company’s co-founder and chief scientist, speak together at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2023 We do. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images/Getty Images)

This week, the OpenAI founder was voted “CEO of the Year” by Time magazine.

Get Fox Business by clicking here

“Creating superintelligence is going to be a society-wide project,” Altman told TIME. “We would like to be one of the shapers, but it won’t be something that just one company does. It will be much bigger than any one company.”

Fox News Digital’s Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com