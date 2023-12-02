Sam Altman reveals why he was fired, then rehired as OpenAI CEO, says ‘he was hurt and angry’

After days of boardroom turmoil at Microsoft-backed company OpenAI, Sam Altman returned as CEO of the artificial intelligence firm on November 30. He was reinstated to the top post on November 17 after being fired from the company.

In an interview with The Verge, Altman revealed the real reason why he decided to accept the board’s offer, and why he was fired as OpenAI CEO. The techie revealed that he was “hurt and angry” but ultimately decided to accept the position once again.

Sam Altman revealed in the interview that when he first received the offer to become CEO of OpenAI once again, it took him “a while to get over the ego and the emotions”. Ultimately, they decided to accept the offer put before them.

“Obviously, I really loved the company and for the last four and a half years I’ve put my entire life force into it, but I’ve actually spent even more of my time with it. And we’ve gotten along so well on this mission.” “I care very much about the mission of safe and beneficial AGI,” he said in the interview.

ousted from OpenAI on November 17, company board members said there were differences of opinion between Altman and top management over their opinions on AI safety, adding that the CEO was not “completely candid” with the board.

When asked why he was fired from OpenAI last month, Sam Altman chose to refrain from providing internal details of the decision. He also said he “welcomes” an independent investigation into his dismissal, led by OpenAI’s Brett Taylor.

Speaking about accepting the position once again, Altman told The Verge, “It was really interesting. On Saturday morning, some people from the board called me and asked if I wanted to talk about it.” And my immediate reaction was just like defiance. It was like, man, I’m hurt and angry, and I think this sucks.”

Sam Altman was fired as CEO of OpenAI on November 17, the ChatGPIT creator announced in a blogpost. Greg Brockman and three other senior executives at the firm resigned in solidarity, causing an uproar at the board.

A few days later, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman was being appointed to head the AI ​​research program at the firm. However, OpenAI employees threatened to resign if Altman was reinstated to the top position.

While many directors opposed his return, Sam Altman was once again offered the CEO position at OpenAI, with Brett Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo as new board members.

