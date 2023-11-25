Hello, friends, welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s regular recap of the past few days in tech. The ongoing drama at AI startup OpenAI has grabbed headlines – rather overwhelmed them – but a lot more happened in the half week before Thanksgiving. So much for pre-holiday sleep!

In this edition of WiR, in addition to the OpenAI saga, we look at Apple finally bringing RCS to iPhones, former Silicon Valley VC darling found guilty of investor fraud, Cruise co-founder Kyle Vogt resigning, and Amazon bringing cars online. Cover selling. Also on the agenda are Elon Musk’s lawsuit over claims of hateful ads on Twitter, Google’s secret deal with Spotify, Binance’s CEO pleading guilty to federal charges and Signal detailing the cost of keeping its private messaging service online. also includes.

There is a lot to get here – so we must not delay.

Sam Altman returns to OpenAI: After a tumultuous weekend and changes, Sam Altman, who was CEO of OpenAI until Friday morning, is CEO once again. The board of directors who fired him ultimately realized that firing him was probably not the best course of action after heavy pressure from the OpenAI rank-and-file, VCs, close partner Microsoft, and one of their own. To get the story-by-story of how it all happened, check out our timeline of events.

Apple (finally) adopted RCS: Apple plans to add support for the RCS standard on iOS next year, the iPhone maker said last Thursday, saying it would solve a widespread problem of text messaging compatibility between iPhones and Android smartphones. But, as Manish reports, the company stopped short of allaying what is colloquially called “green bubble” fears; Messages from Android phones will still display as green bubbles on iOS.

Conviction of fraud: Former VC Mike Rothenberg, known for hosting lavish parties, was indicted late last Friday on 21 counts of defrauding investors. The verdict, handed down by a jury in Northern California, ends a 10-year journey for Rothenberg, who burst onto the Bay Area scene in 2013 at age 27 with a $5 million fund and enough charm to convince TechCrunch. were that his one-man company was special enough to merit coverage.

Vogt left Cruz: Serial entrepreneur Kyle Vogt, who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through acquisition and ownership by General Motors, resigned last week — as did Cruise executive and co-founder Dan Kahn. was did. The shakeup comes as California’s Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s permit to operate self-driving vehicles on public roads after a crash in which a pedestrian was dragged 20 feet by the AV.

Sue over X ads: Media Matters published an article last Thursday with screenshots showing ads from IBM, Apple, Oracle and others appearing next to hateful content on Elon Musk’s ex, formerly of Twitter, Twitter. Musk has filed a lawsuit against the news organization accusing it of defamation. But as DeWine reports, the lawsuit appears to confirm exactly what he claims is defamatory.

Google’s secret Spotify deal: A Google executive said during testimony in the Epic vs. Google trial that a deal with Spotify allows the audio company to bypass Play Store fees, as first reported by The Verge. Don Harrison, Google’s head of partnerships, said Spotify pays no fees when it processes its own payments and only a 4% fee when Google processes them — and that both companies have “successfully Funds have committed to invest $50 million each.

Binance CEO faces federal charges: Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as “CZ,” is stepping down and has pleaded guilty to multiple charges brought through the Justice Department and other US agencies. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has agreed to pay approximately $4.3 billion to resolve the DOJ’s investigation, the agency said in a press release late Tuesday.

Price of Privacy: End-to-end encrypted messaging app Signal has offered an interesting overview of the costs required to develop and maintain its pro-privacy system that protects user data from tracking by default. The blog post, written by Signal president Meredith Whitaker and developer Joshua Lund, reveals that the company currently spends about $14 million per year on infrastructure and $19 million per year in staff costs to run the private messaging service. Is. It costs a total of $33 million to keep the lights on.

With Thanksgiving being this week, perhaps you need a podcast to drown out the sounds of inter-family kerfuffles and sportsball games.

equity Two published – count them, Two – This week’s episode. The first, a recap of OpenAI’s wild weekend, from the firing of Sam Altman to the latest activity (as of November 20). The second – featuring former Equity hosts Matthew Linley, Alex and yours truly – considers what the latest OpenAI twists and turns could bring for startup founders.

During this, found Studs co-founders and good friends Lisa Babers and Anna Herman talk about their ear piercing business, which aims to help Gen Zers and Millennials create their “dream ear looks” with piercing studios opening across the country. To do.

TC+ subscribers get access to in-depth commentary, analysis and surveys. Here are some of the highlights from this week:

Pay attention to what happened with OpenAI’s board: Dominic-Madory takes a critical look at the unusual composition of OpenAI’s board, which was technically part of a non-profit with control over OpenAI’s profit-split. In his words: “If this company structure gives you trouble, you’re not alone.”

Who would have guessed that the powerful would win the AI ​​battle? One way to think about the OpenAI shakeup of the past few days is that the board of a nonprofit with a specific mission felt like one of the company’s leaders was not working toward those goals. So they canned him. Another way to think about it, Alex colorfully writes, “A bunch of Yahoos, who had no idea what they were doing, made a power play against the real engine of value in their company, and in response Got canned.”

OpenAI and the dangers of vendor lock-in: Ron writes that companies that chose a flexible approach rather than relying on a single AI model vendor may be feeling pretty good after all the OpenAI drama. If there’s any objective lesson to be learned from all this, he says, it’s that it’s never a good idea to go with a single vendor.

