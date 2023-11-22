Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO in Dramatic Reversal

(Bloomberg) — OpenAI will bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board to bring in new directors, a surprise reversal in the drama that has rocked Silicon Valley and the global AI industry.

Altman is returning as chief executive officer and the initial board will be led by Brett Taylor, the former co-CEO of Salesforce Inc. and a director of Twitter before its acquisition by Elon Musk. Other directors include Larry Summers, U.S. Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and current member Adam D’Angelo, co-founder and CEO of Quora Inc. OpenAI is now working “to figure out the details,” the company said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to a person with direct knowledge of the deliberations, the revamped board may not be final: Its main priority is to nominate and elect nine new directors. The composition of the board proved to be a major sticking point throughout the negotiations, and the parties are still determining which members were appointed—in addition to D’Angelo, who will remain on the new OpenAI board.

Altman initially agreed not to join the board to complete the deal, this person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of details of the private negotiations. It’s likely Altman will eventually join the board.

OpenAI’s biggest supporter, Microsoft Corp., the person said. is likely to be represented on the new board, certainly as a board observer and possibly with one or more board seats.

Altman’s return ends a tumultuous few days that have thrown the world’s most famous AI startup into chaos. The two new board members appeal to Wall Street investors and the Silicon Valley crowd. Summers, a Harvard academic and regular Bloomberg TV contributor, sits on the boards of several startups, including Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. Taylor is a director at Shopify Inc. and helped lead the sale of Twitter to Musk last year, acting as a calming force during turbulent times.

OpenAI reached an agreement to reinstate its co-founder after four days of high-level negotiations, and almost all of its employees threatened to quit if Altman was not reinstated following his surprise ouster. . Ahead of his reinstatement, key players began congratulating Ax, including President Greg Brockman – who said he was also returning to the company – and Chief Technology Officer Mira Muratti.

Altman, who was fired by OpenAI’s board on Friday after disagreements over how to rapidly develop and monetize AI, was in talks to return to the company. The talks reached an impasse on Sunday due to pressure from Altman and others to call for the resignation of current board members, according to people familiar with the matter.

Instead, the board named a new leader — former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear — and Microsoft chief Satya Nadella said he would appoint Altman to lead a new in-house AI research team.

Within hours, most of OpenAI’s 770 employees signed a letter to the board stating that they could leave and join Microsoft unless all board directors resigned and Altman was reinstated. has not been. Signers of the letter also included Murati, who was named interim CEO on Friday, and OpenAI co-founder and board member Ilya Sutskever, who previously disagreed with Altman over the company’s direction.

A quick turnaround could appease investors and reduce the risk of employee flight. But it also raises questions about the path forward for the ChatGPIT creator and other AI startups, faced with the need to raise large amounts of capital from investors to support the expensive computing infrastructure needed to build these tools. We have tried to balance the development of artificial intelligence with responsibility.

Founded in 2015, OpenAI was initially founded as a non-profit with the aim of advancing AI in a way that benefits humanity and is not dictated by financial gain. The group later reorganized itself as a limited profit-based entity, raising billions of dollars from Microsoft and other investors – Altman played a key role in those deals – but it continued to be overseen by a non-profit board. In recent times, that tension has come to the fore.

Altman’s removal surprised the startup’s investors. Microsoft, which had backed the startup with a stake of more than $10 billion, had been informed of Altman’s dismissal only minutes earlier. The software giant began working with investors including Thrive Capital and Tiger Global Management to bring her back, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous discussing private information. When that effort failed, Microsoft agreed to hire Altman and others from OpenAI.

More than anyone else, the 38-year-old Altman emerged as the face of a new era of artificial intelligence technology thanks to the viral success of ChatGPIT. Altman has been at the center of the industry’s efforts to work with regulators this year and has met regularly with world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On Thursday, he appeared on a panel at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference to discuss the future of AI and its risks, attended by other officials and world leaders.

However, behind the scenes, Altman clashed with his board members, particularly Sutskever, over how quickly to develop Generator AI, how to commercialize the products, and how to minimize their potential harm to the public. People with knowledge of the matter have said how to take necessary steps. OpenAI’s other board members at the time included D’Angelo; Tasha McCauley, CEO of GeoSim Systems; and Helen Toner, director of strategy and fundamental research grants at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Along with differences over strategy, board members also opposed Altman’s entrepreneurial ambitions. He is trying to raise tens of billions of dollars from a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund to build an AI chip startup to compete with processors made by Nvidia Corp, according to a person with knowledge of the investment proposal. Altman was approaching SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman Masayoshi Son about investing billions of dollars in a new business to create AI-oriented hardware in partnership with former Apple designer Jony Ive.

Altman’s side ventures added complexity to an already strained relationship with the board.

OpenAI said in a statement on Friday that Altman’s departure followed an internal review by the board, which found that the chief executive “was not consistently clear in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to carry out its responsibilities.” Was.” As a result, it said, “the Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

The boardroom drama had echoes of other coups in Silicon Valley history. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was ousted as CEO in 1985 and returned more than a decade later. Twitter co-founder Dorsey was ousted in 2008 and returned as CEO seven years later.

–With assistance from Dina Bass, Ashley Vance, Ed Ludlow and Anne Vandermay.

(Updated with details of board selection plan from second paragraph; a previous version of this story was corrected to show that Summers was at Treasury during the Clinton administration.)

