Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO after days of infighting at AI startup

Sam Altman is back as chief executive of OpenAI.

OpenAI, the hot tech startup behind ChatGPIT, said late Tuesday that Altman and the board of the nonprofit group that oversees the company have agreed to a deal in principle that will see Altman return as CEO with a new board, Who had thrown him out on Friday.

Altman’s return should quell the widespread revolt by OpenAI employees against his ouster and mark the beginning of the end of one of the most watched corporate sagas in tech history.

The ordeal began on Friday, when the board of the nonprofit group that oversees OpenAI said it had removed Altman as CEO and “concluded that he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, Which was hampering his ability to carry out his responsibilities.”

Over the next week, OpenAI morphed into some combination of “Succession” and “Silicon Valley.” The company appointed two separate interim CEOs as it appeared that Altman had joined Microsoft, only to walk back that announcement, as the deadline for talks about Altman’s return reportedly came and went. , and employees threatened to resign en masse.

OpenAI said on x Its new board will be formed with three initial members: former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor, former White House adviser and Harvard University president Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo, CEO of website Quora and former early Facebook employee.

“We are cooperating to know the details. Thank you very much for your patience through this,” the company Said In an unsigned post at

D’Angelo was already a member of the OpenAI board, but other previous board members will not remain. Outgoing members include tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI, and Helen Toner, director of strategy and fundamental research grants at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Board members never provided specific details behind their decision to remove Altman as CEO, other than a statement on Friday that said he was “not consistently clear in his communications with the board.” He did not elaborate on how Altman failed to be forthright.

On Saturday, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap, sent a memo to OpenAI employees, calling Altman’s removal a surprise.

“We can say with certainty that the board’s decision was not made in bad faith or in response to anything related to our financial, business, security, or security/privacy practices,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the board had been debating for more than a year over questions about the safe development of AI, including how quickly to roll out the technology and how to ensure that humans are not involved in it. But don’t lose control. The newspaper reported that Altman was in favor of moving quickly.

Altman said separately statement On X that he is happy to return as CEO.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together,” he wrote, avoiding traditional punctuation.

Altman said that, with the new board, he was “looking forward to returning” and “building on our strong partnership” with Microsoft. OpenAI and Microsoft have a long-standing partnership, with Microsoft investing in the startup and OpenAI using Microsoft’s cloud computing services.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a post on x Microsoft is “encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board.” “We believe this is an essential first step toward more stable, well-informed, and effective governance.”

Other OpenAI officials celebrated the decision.

Mira Muratti, who was briefly interim CEO after Altman’s ouster, reposted OpenAI’s announcement late Tuesday with a simple blue heart emoji. “Returning to OpenAI and getting back to coding tonight,” Greg Brockman, the startup’s president and co-founder, wrote on X.

But the future of the company and its specific governance structure is in some doubt.

OpenAI was started as a non-profit organization, which later added a for-profit subsidiary, which was still overseen by the non-profit group’s board. That structure meant that the nonprofit group’s board members had the final say and no additional oversight from other interested parties, such as shareholders.

Altman, 38, has been a part of San Francisco’s tech scene for a decade as an investor, startup advisor and, most recently, CEO of one of the industry’s hottest startups. This made him a household name even outside the tech sector.

Following his sudden removal on Friday, other high-profile tech figures like former Google CEO Eric Schmidt immediately came to his defence. Within days, more than 740 of OpenAI’s 770 employees had signed a letter to the startup’s board demanding Altman’s return.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was among OpenAI’s first donors when it was a nonprofit, said Altman’s return was better than an alternative: Altman and most of OpenAI’s employees were going to work for Microsoft.

“Less concentration of power,” Musk wrote.

Source: www.nbcnews.com