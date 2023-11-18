Sam Altman removed as CEO of OpenAI

“Mr. Altman’s departure follows a thoughtful review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board, thereby failing to comply with his responsibilities,” the company said in its blog post. The potential was being hampered. “The Board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue to lead OpenAI.”

Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will be the interim CEO with immediate effect. The company will look for a permanent CEO successor. since contacted the verge, OpenAI’s communications department declined to comment beyond the blog post. According to multiple sources, OpenAI employees became aware of the news when it was publicly announced.

“I loved my time at OpenAI,” Altman said. A post on X (formerly Twitter), “It was a little transformative for me personally and hopefully for the world. Most of all I liked working with such talented people. More to come later on what’s next.” According to SemaphoreAltman is in the process of raising a venture capital fund to focus on “hard tech”, although it is unclear if this is the reason for his departure.

OpenAI’s announcement also said that co-founder and president Greg Brockman will step down as chairman of the board but will remain at the company. Hours after it was published, Brockman Posted Told X that he had quit “based on today’s news”.

Altman has largely been the face of OpenAI

Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI, states the verge It will continue its partnership with the company. “We have a long-standing partnership with OpenAI and Microsoft is committed to Mira and her team as we bring this next era of AI to our customers,” according to a statement sent by Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw. Satya Nadella becomes CEO of Microsoft A similar statement on,

Unlike traditional private company boards, OpenAI’s board consists mostly of outsiders. Following the departure of Altman and Brockman, its remaining board members are the company’s chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security. emerging technology.

