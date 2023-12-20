Sam Altman quietly got $75 million from the University of Michigan for a new venture capital fund earlier this year

Just months after artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPIT went live, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman filed disclosure materials for a new venture capital fund.

That fund, the fourth fund of his venture firm Hydrazine Capital, was launched in March, and shortly before the end of June it received a check from the $17.9 billion endowment of the University of Michigan, one of Silicon Valley’s more notable limited partners. Which has also invested directly in OpenAI and OpenAI’s corporate venture fund, according to public filings and obtained documents Luck Through a Freedom of Information Act request. The check is the second investment by the University of Michigan in Altman’s venture capital firm.

The documents are notable for two reasons. First, they offer the first confirmation that Altman’s private venture firm is investing institutional capital other than his or his brothers and friends. Second, they’re going to show that the CEO of one of the hottest AI companies is raising money in addition to his day job.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Sam and Hydrazine IV. Hydrazine IV is a small fund in which the University of Michigan is the sole outside investor, and is an extension of our ongoing investment strategies,” explained Dan Feder, senior managing director of investments at the University of Michigan Endowment. Luck, It is unclear the exact size or focus of the fund. Feder, OpenAI, Altman and Hydrazine declined to share further details about the fund or respond to requests for comment.

in a statement to LuckA spokesperson for OpenAI said that Altman is “fully focused on his role as CEO of OpenAI and spends only a small portion of his time investing. He maintains transparency with the board about his occasional investments.” and follows a process for managing potential conflicts of interest.

The University of Michigan, which over the years has collectively invested billions in funds managed by Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, General Catalyst and Y Combinator, has written its two largest venture capital fund checks to hydrazine funds: all of the endowment’s According to a list of venture capital fund investments, a $105 million check was provided to Hydrazine’s second fund and, most recently, a $75 million check to Hydrazine’s fourth fund. Luck, Records show the endowment has invested $18.7 million in an investment vehicle called Apollo Projects, which Altman and his brothers founded a few years ago. Altman is listed as a director in all of the Hydrazine Fund’s disclosure documents.

By comparison, the endowment has written a $62 million check to General Catalyst Group IX, a fund worth about $1.4 billion, according to endowment records; 8VC Fund V gets $50 million check, raises $880 million; and a $15.3 million check to Andreessen Horowitz Fund V, a $1.5 billion fund. A review of the endowment’s venture capital investment history found that the endowment rarely writes individual checks of more than $50 million to individual venture capital funds, although it did so several times to companies including Y Combinator, Chengwei Evergreen Capital, and Eclipse Ventures Is.

Altman’s personal venture investments emerged as an item of speculation last month amid Altman’s sudden termination at OpenAI in November, then subsequent reinstatement. Initially, OpenAI’s board claimed that Altman “was not consistently candid” with the board.

Altman addressed his personal investments in an interview with The Information this summer, saying he is conscious of the conflicts of interest that may arise from his investments. “In general, I think the approach to conflicts of interest is to just avoid things that are directly an issue with the company you’re running and disclose everything,” Altman said at the time. “

Altman, the former president of Silicon Valley incubator Y Combinator before starting to run OpenAI full-time, has been a longtime investor. He founded Hydrazine Capital in 2012 with his brother and Lattice co-founder and CEO, Jack Altman, although it is unclear whether Jack Altman is still an investor. According to LinkedIn, partner Ryan Cohen is also an investor in Hydrazine and Apollo Projects. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Clarification, December 19, 2023: An earlier version of this story referred to registration materials rather than disclosure materials.

Source: fortune.com