Sam Altman/OpenAI What the debacle tells us about the AI ​​industry

When Geoffrey Hinton, the so-called ‘Godfather of AI’, suddenly left Google in May, his motivations included his view that Google’s senior team was no longer “proper stewards” of AI technologies and his apparent fear that they would be being replaced by commercial motivations. Are being misled.

Last week, a board member of UK-based Stability AI left the company, angry at his colleagues’ view that it was acceptable to use copyrighted work without permission to train its products.

We don’t know for sure why Sam Altman was dismissed by the OpenAI board – his replacement, Emmett Shear, insists it was not over security concerns – but it may have been a similar type of concern.

There is a clear tension in many AI firms right now between their ambitions as a business and the potential risks that meeting those ambitions poses to both the companies and wider society – risks which Rishi Sunak was quick to point out before his AI Safety Were interested. summit earlier this month.

Some of these businesses are desperate to take the ethical high ground and ensure that models are developed one step at a time, keeping risk to an absolute minimum in the process. Others see progress in the AI ​​industry as a race to the top, and the biggest risk is losing out to their bigger tech rivals, as OpenAI has done in the past few days.

Faced with this dilemma, different people within these organizations want to progress at different speeds, and internal tensions can quickly escalate.

In October, Emmett Shear tweeted: “I specifically say I’m in favor of slowing down, which is kind of like stopping except slowing down. If we’re at speed 10 right now, there’s a pause reducing it to 0. I think we should aim for 1-2 instead.

So we can infer from his appointment that the OpenAI board agrees with this approach. Its members – who are ultimately members of a non-profit due to its complex corporate structure – may have felt more comfortable turning the dial down to two and thought Sam Altman had turned it up to eleven.

But these options are fundamentally a function of the AI ​​industry being nascent. For example, executives in biotech businesses may not have to face conflict about how much human harm they are willing to tolerate in a clinical trial, because there are already strict rules in place for them. went.

AI firms are of course subject to the same laws as everyone else – but when it comes to developing a complex technology whose outputs can’t be fully predicted how to measure harm or risk – it’s a little trickier. .

However, until there is thorough cross-border regulation, these types of fights will continue to occur within different AI businesses. The danger is that the dumbest companies come to dominate the industry – and the ones that don’t care are left behind.

