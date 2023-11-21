Sam Altman joins Microsoft as OpenAI names its third CEO in 3 days

New Delhi/New York CNN —

Microsoft has hired Sam Altman to bolster its innovation in artificial intelligence after the OpenAI co-founder was ousted as CEO in a chaotic boardroom coup on Friday. Meanwhile, ChatGPT company will get its third CEO in three days.

This is another major shift in the balance of power over artificial intelligence, the most significant new technology in decades.

Greg Brockman, another OpenAI co-founder, is also joining Microsoft (MSFT) – the startup’s biggest financial backer. Brockman stepped down as OpenAI president after Altman was fired.

Emmett Shear, former CEO of Amazon’s streaming service Twitch, will join OpenAI as interim CEO. He replaces Mira Muratti, who was named interim CEO when Altman was ousted. She will return to her role as OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer.

“We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shearer,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, along with colleagues, will join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.”

With its investment of $13 billion, Microsoft is the largest stakeholder of OpenAI. Altman will be CEO of the “new group,” Nadella said in his post. Microsoft shares rose nearly 2% in premarket trading on Monday.

Altman’s move to Microsoft ended speculation over the weekend that the OpenAI board might make a dramatic U-turn and re-hire the high-flying Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor.

Altman spent Sunday at OpenAI’s headquarters, posting on x A photo of him holding a green guest badge attached to a lanyard labeled “OpenAI”. He wrote: “First and last time I’m wearing one of these.” Several news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and , reported that the board that had fired Altman was having second thoughts and was in talks with him and Brockman to discuss his return.

With Monday’s announcement that Altman will be joining Microsoft, that speculation seems to have subsided, at least for now.

In an open letter Monday morning, hundreds of OpenAI employees accused OpenAI’s board of mishandling of Altman’s dismissal and demanded his resignation, with Altman threatening to step down and move to Microsoft.

In the wake of announcing his move to Microsoft on Monday, Altman posted on X, saying, “We have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before. We are all going to work together in some way or the other and I am very excited. One team, one mission.”

He also praised OpenAI’s leadership team, including Murati. ,[They] Doing an incredible job through this that will go down in the history books,” Altman said on X.

Later on Monday, Altman said that for him and Nadella, “ensuring recovery remains the top priority.” [OpenAI] Keeps flourishing. We are committed to providing complete continuity of operations to our partners and customers.”

In a post on X earlier Monday, Shear described the opportunity to join OpenAI as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“I took this job because I believe OpenAI is one of the most important companies currently in existence. When the board shared the situation and asked me to take up the role, I did not take the decision lightly,” he said.

Shear left his role as Twitch CEO in March. In his earlier post, Shear said it only took him “a few hours” to make up his mind about joining OpenAI.

“I finally felt it was my duty to help if I could,” Shear said.

But Shear also noted that he is taking over a company whose reputation was severely damaged following Altman’s firing and the whirlwind of a weekend that marked the return of its recently ousted CEO. Shear said the process was “handled very badly, which has seriously damaged our trust.”

He said the company would hire an independent investigator to report on what happened after Altman’s firing. Shear did not elaborate on why Altman was given the boot, but said it had nothing to do with concerns that Altman was taking the company in an unsafe direction or opposition to his efforts to make money.

“The board *did* not remove Sam because of any specific disagreement over safety, their reasoning was completely different from that,” Shearer said. “I am not crazy enough to do this without the support of the board to commercialize our amazing models.”

Based on the results of the investigation and his discussions with other stakeholders, Shear said he would be making “significant” changes to OpenAI in the coming month.

“The stability and success of OpenAI are so important that turmoil cannot disrupt them like this,” he said.

As CEO, he will have to work with Altman, Brockman and other former OpenAI employees who left and moved to Microsoft, the startup’s largest strategic partner. He will also have to work with Murati, who praised Altman when he left, and who – like many OpenAI employees, including some who walked off the job in protest of his firing – X Posted on Monday That “OpenAI is nothing without its people.”

Altman has remained mostly silent about his firing and hiring over the weekend. Responding to Nadella’s post on Monday morning, He said“The mission continues.”

“I am very excited, Sam, to have you join us as CEO of this new group, setting a new pace for innovation,” Nadella posted in response, “We’ve learned a lot over the last few years about how to provide space for founders and innovators to build independent identities and cultures within Microsoft, including GitHub, Mojang Studios, and LinkedIn, and I look forward to you doing the same ”

The details of Altman’s firing are unclear. In its announcement on Friday, OpenAI claimed that Altman was insufficiently “candid” with the board, And this hindered the Board’s ability to carry out its responsibilities.

That vague language heated up the rumor mill. But Brockman gave first-hand details in a post on X.

He said Altman learned he was being fired just minutes before the company made the news public. Brockman suggested that Altman was fired because of disagreements with the company’s research division, which was led by another co-founder and chief scientist, Ilya Sutskever.

was a major factor Tension between Altman, who favored developing A.I. More aggressively, and OpenAI board members who wanted to proceed more cautiously, according to CNN contributor Kara Swisher, who spoke to sources with knowledge of the crisis.

Altman was personally pressuring the company to bring products to market more quickly and sell them for a profit. Publicly, however, Altman has long warned about the risks posed by AI.

“Is [AI] It would be like the printing press that spread knowledge, power, and education widely across the landscape, which empowered ordinary, everyday individuals, leading to greater prosperity, which led to progress above all. More freedom?” he said at a Senate subcommittee hearing in May while pushing for regulation. “Or will it be like a nuclear bomb…?”

At the same time, Altman had OpenAI with its foot firmly on the gas pedal.

startup executives And iPhone designer Jony Ive is reportedly in talks to raise $1 billion from Japan’s SoftBank for an AI device to replace smartphones. And OpenAI had won A partnership that includes a billion-dollar investment commitment from Microsoft as part of Rapid deployment of technology like ChatGPT in Microsoft Search engine Bing and other products.

More recently, Altman announced that OpenAI will make its tools widely Available so anyone can create their own version of ChatGPT.

Microsoft was not informed of Altman’s dismissal until “just before” the public announcement, Swisher said, and employees were given no advance warning.

—CNN’s Claire Duffy contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnn.com