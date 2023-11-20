Sam Altman is still trying to make a comeback as OpenAI CEO

Sam Altman’s move to Microsoft after suddenly leaving his job at OpenAI is not a done deal. Multiple sources say he and co-founder Greg Brockman are still interested in returning to OpenAI if the remaining board members who fired them step down. The verge.

The promised mass exodus of nearly every OpenAI employee, including board member and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who led the move to oust Altman, means the board is under more pressure than ever, remaining Only two of the three board members need to be replaced. , Altman just posted on

Altman, former chairman Greg Brockman and the company’s investors are all trying to find a respectful exit for the board, says a source with direct knowledge of the situation, who described Microsoft’s hiring announcement as a “holding pattern.” Have done. According to multiple sources, Microsoft needed to come up with some kind of resolution to the crisis before the stock market opened on Monday.

Moments after this story was published, Altman said in another Are committed to providing from.”

A Microsoft spokesperson declined to comment.

After Altman was abruptly fired on Friday, negotiations with the board over potentially bringing him back reached an impasse. While OpenAI’s management team and investors were vetting candidates to replace the board for Altman’s possible return, the board was quietly searching for its own CEO in parallel. Late Sunday night, the board announced that Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear would be CEO, eliminating the possibility of Altman returning.

There has been an ongoing power struggle inside OpenAI since Friday, with nearly all employees now opposed to the three-person board that opposes Altman. OpenAI employees at the company’s San Francisco headquarters on Sunday refused to attend a scheduled emergency situation with new CEO Emmett Shear, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Later that evening, Ilya Sutskever rebounded on the board, even though he had played a key role in ousting Altman just days earlier. His name was in an open letter to the board on Monday calling for him to resign and Altman to be reinstated, which we’re told has now been signed by almost the entire company.

On Monday, staff began posting on social media that they were continuing to keep the lights on and maintain service stability for OpenAI’s developers, which we’re told is being done to ensure that The company may not collapse completely while the board is under pressure to resign. ,

The remaining holdouts on the board are Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, former GeoSim Systems CEO Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Source: www.theverge.com