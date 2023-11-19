Sam Altman is said to be discussing a return to OpenAI with the company’s board

OpenAI’s two top executives, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, who left the company after a dramatic board meeting on Friday, are talking again with board members about returning to the artificial intelligence start-up, people familiar with the matter said. The two keepers said.

The discussion erupted after Mr Altman, 38, was ousted from his role as chief executive of OpenAI. Since then, OpenAI investors and Mr. Altman’s supporters have put pressure on the start-up’s board members to bring Mr. Altman back, said six people with knowledge of the situation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are confidential.

Microsoft, which has invested $13 billion in OpenAI, was leading the pressure campaign, one of the people said. People with knowledge of the situation said OpenAI investors who have expressed support for Mr. Altman’s reinstatement were also willing to invest if he were to start a new company, which he said was nearly forced out. The discussion started immediately after.

There is no guarantee that Mr. Altman or Mr. Brockman will be reinstated to OpenAI, the people said. Due to OpenAI’s unique structure – it is controlled by a non-profit and its board has the power to control the activities of the subsidiary where its AI work is performed – the company’s investors have no say in this matter. There is no official authority over what happens to the start-up or who leads it.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Thrive Capital declined to comment. The Verge previously reported that OpenAI’s board was talking with Mr. Altman about a possible return to the company.

The new discussions between Mr. Altman, Mr. Brockman and the board of OpenAI were the latest twist in the fast-moving drama surrounding what is perhaps the world’s highest-profile AI company.

The San Francisco start-up rose to fame last year when it released chatbot ChatGPT and showed the power of artificial intelligence. OpenAI founder Mr. Altman quickly became the face of the AI ​​industry as Google, Meta and other giants raced to become leaders in the technology. But on Friday, OpenAI suddenly announced that its board had removed Mr. Altman as chief executive, saying “he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board.” The board did not elaborate.

Mr Altman was asked to attend a video meeting with OpenAI’s board at noon on Friday and Mr Brockman was immediately deposed. said, Mr. Brockman said that even though he was chairman of the company’s board, he was not part of the meeting. He later said he was leaving the company.

OpenAI had six board members before Mr. Altman’s ouster and Mr. Brockman’s departure. The other four are Ilya Sutskever, an OpenAI founder; Adam D’Angelo, chief executive of question-answer site Quora; Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology; and Tasha McCauley, an entrepreneur and computer scientist.

Before Mr. Altman’s ouster, tensions were rising at OpenAI as the company’s profile rose. In particular, Mr. Sutskever, a respected AI researcher, had become concerned that OpenAI’s technology could be dangerous and that Mr. Altman was not paying enough attention to that risk, three people familiar with his thinking have said. Mr. Sutskever also objected to his diminished role within the company.

Mr. Altman’s dismissal drew attention to a long-running divide in the AI ​​community between those who believe AI is the biggest business opportunity in a generation and others who worry that moving too fast is dangerous. It is possible

His exit also caused a stir in the tech industry, where Mr. Altman is best known not only for OpenAI but also for leading the Silicon Valley start-up incubator, Y Combinator. Many of OpenAI’s investors – including Microsoft, Thrive Capital and Sequoia Capital – did not know about Mr. Altman’s exit until a minute before his departure was announced or after the news became public.

By Friday evening, Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman were rushing to set up a new AI company, three people familiar with the situation have said. They also considered which OpenAI employees would join them. At least three other OpenAI employees have resigned in the past two days.

Mr. Altman took a break to jab at OpenAI’s board on social media, threatening with a joke that he would “quit” or start speaking openly about the situation.

Tech investors also rushed to show their support for Mr Altman and signaled they would back his next venture.

Alfred Lin, an investor at Sequoia Capital, a venture capital firm that had invested in OpenAI and Mr. Altman’s earlier start-up, Loopt, posted on Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman will produce. Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt posted, “I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

While leading OpenAI, Mr. Altman has pitched several ideas for new projects to investors and others in recent months. During a fundraising trip to the Middle East last month, Mr. Altman talked about AI-related projects, including plans to develop custom chips for AI that would compete with the chip company Nvidia.

Mr Altman also spoke to Masayoshi Son, chief executive and billionaire founder of tech conglomerate SoftBank, about investing in an effort to create AI devices along with Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer.

But by Saturday afternoon, Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman were also talking about a return to form with OpenAI.

Karen Weiss and Trip Meikle contributed reporting.

