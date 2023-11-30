Sam Altman is officially back at OpenAI – and gets a Microsoft supervisor on board TechCrunch

After a tumultuous week and transition, Sam Altman is officially back as CEO of OpenAI. And OpenAI officially has a new board of directors, replacing most of the board that attempted to oust Altman in the days before Thanksgiving.

In a letter circulated internally at OpenAI and later published on the OpenAI blog, Altman announced that Mira Murati, who had been appointed interim CEO for the time being by the previous board, would return to her role as CTO. , and confirmed that the initial new board will include former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor; Quora CEO D’Angelo, who previously served on the board; and economist and political veteran Larry Summers.

Microsoft will also get representation on the board as a non-voting observer. (Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, with a 49% stake in the for-profit OpenAI unit, a nonprofit whose board it controls.) It was not immediately clear who this observer might be — only that they Will not have an official vote in board business.

“I have never been more excited about the future,” Altman wrote. “I am extremely grateful for everyone’s hard work in an ambiguous and unprecedented situation, and I believe our resilience and spirit are what set us apart in the industry.”

In the letter, Altman outlined OpenAI’s priorities moving forward, primarily advancing OpenAI’s research plan and “further investing” in its AI safety efforts. Initial board members will also work to create a board of “diverse perspectives,” Altman promised, which will make unspecified “reforms” to OpenAI’s governance structure and oversee an independent review of recent events.

“It’s important that people experience the benefits and promise of AI and have the opportunity to shape it,” Altman said. “We believe that great products are the best way to do this. i will work with [OpenAI leadership] To ensure that our unwavering commitment to users, customers, partners and governments around the world is clear.

The tumultuous recent saga at OpenAI began when the old board – Altman, OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, D’Angelo and Helen McKinley, director of Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technologies Toner – suddenly stopped Altman. Without notifying anyone, including OpenAI’s 770-person workforce. The move enraged Microsoft and OpenAI’s other investors, putting the company’s rumored stock sale at risk, and most of OpenAI’s employees, including Sutskever, promised to quit unless Altman was quickly reinstated. to be done.

Reportedly, there was a dispute between the previous board and Altman over the direction of OpenAI. Publicly, that board accused Altman of “not [being] Privately, Altman is said to have been critical of Toner over a paper he co-authored that criticized OpenAI’s approach to security. Sutskever was disappointed by rushing the launch of AI-powered features at OpenAI’s first developer conference, DevDay.

one in Post On Twitter have been very clear” and “[done] Whatever it needed to do to avoid making controversial decisions… (Quora’s Poe chatbot-aggregating service is considered by some to compete with OpenAI’s products.)

Altman continued in the post, “We expect that if OpenAI is as successful as we hope, it will impact many parts of the economy and have complex relationships with many other entities in the world, resulting in a diversity of interests.” There will be potential conflicts.” “The way we plan to deal with this is through full disclosure and leaving the decisions up to the board about how to manage situations like this.”

Source: techcrunch.com