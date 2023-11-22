Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO with a new board, just days after being ousted

The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him last weekend, ending a days-long power struggle that has shocked the tech industry and threatened to destroy the ability to safely create artificial intelligence. drew attention to the conflict.

San Francisco-based OpenAI said in a statement late Tuesday: “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board.”

The board, which fired Altman on Friday, will be led by former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor, who also chaired Twitter’s board before its acquisition by Elon Musk last year. Other members will be former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo.

OpenAI’s previous board of directors, which included D’Angelo, had refused to provide a specific reason for why it fired Altman, leading to internal conflict at the company over the weekend and increasing external pressure on the startup’s investors. .

The chaos has also exacerbated differences between Altman – who has become the face of the rapid commercialization of generative AI since the arrival of ChatGPT a year ago – and company board members about the security risks posed by AI. Have expressed deep objection as it has become more advanced.

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and owns the rights to its current technology, immediately hired Altman on Monday, along with another co-founder and former chairman, Greg Brockman, who fired Altman following protests. I had left the post. This led to an exodus of nearly all of the startup’s 770 employees, who signed a letter calling for the board’s resignation and Altman’s return.

OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, one of the four board members who participated in Altman’s removal, later expressed regret and joined calls for the board’s resignation.

In recent days, Microsoft promised to welcome all employees who wanted to follow Altman and Brockman to the software giant’s new AI research unit. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also made clear in a series of interviews on Monday that he is still open to the possibility of Altman returning to OpenAI until the startup’s governance problems are resolved.

“We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board,” Nadella posted on X late Tuesday. “We believe this is a necessary first step on the path to more stable, well-informed and effective governance.”

In his own post, Altman said that “With the support of the new board and (with) Satya, I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with (Microsoft).”

Co-founded by Altman as a non-profit with the mission of safely creating so-called artificial general intelligence that outperforms humans and benefits humanity, OpenAI later became a for-profit business. , but it is still run by its non-profit board of directors. It is not yet clear whether the composition of the board will change with the newly appointed members.

“We are collaborating to figure out the details,” OpenAI posted on Twitter. “Thank you so much for your patience through this.”

Nadella said Brockman, who was OpenAI’s board chair until Altman’s dismissal, will also have a key role to play in ensuring the group “continues to advance and advance its mission.”

A few hours ago, Brockman returned to social media as if it was business as usual, promoting a feature called ChatGPT Voice that was rolling out to users.

Brockman is the main director of OpenAI.

“It’s been a very long night for the team and we’re hungry. How many 16-inch pizzas should I order for 778 people,” the person asks, using the number of people who work at OpenAI. ChatGPT’s synthetic voice responded by recommending approximately 195 pizzas, ensuring everyone got three slices.

As for OpenAI’s short-lived interim CEO Emmett Shearer, the second interim CEO in the days following Altman’s ouster, he posted on X that he was “very pleased with this outcome after 72 hours of very intensive work (Tilde).”

“Coming to OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be,” wrote Shear, the former head of Twitch. “This was the path that maximized safety while doing the right thing by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to be a part of this solution.”

Source: www.bing.com