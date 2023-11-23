Sam Altman fired the OpenAI board that fired him. The sole survivor is...

The only survivor in the boardroom in the new Sam Altman era is Adam D’Angelo.

Sam Altman’s surprise return as chief executive of OpenAI late Tuesday — just days after being fired — reflects a chaotic period that exposed the deep tensions at the heart of the artificial intelligence community.

The board that removed Altman from his role as CEO of the ChatGate maker has been almost completely replaced following a staff revolt, cementing his position at the top of the firm.

The only survivor in the boardroom in the new Altman era is Adam D’Angelo, CEO of question-and-answer site Quora.

He will be joined by former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former US Treasury Secretary and Harvard University President Larry Summers.

Over the summer, Altman will find an experienced economist and celebrity in Washington, who has spoken to the “cognitive classes” about both the dangers and opportunities of chatGPT.

“ChatGPT will transform the work of doctors, listening to symptoms and making diagnoses, before it replaces the work of nurses,” Summers told Bloomberg News earlier this year.

Neither Altman nor OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman — who stepped down as company chairman following Altman’s dismissal — will return to the board, which may soon have six additional members, The Wall Street Journal reports. Are.

“I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission united,” Altman, formerly of X, wrote in a social media post on Twitter late Tuesday night.

dispute on departure

The five-day saga began on Friday, when Altman was suddenly dismissed by the board for reasons that are still unclear.

The board said in a statement that it fired Altman because “he was not consistently forthright in his communications with the board,” without providing further details.

It staunchly resisted efforts to bring him back through two new chief executives over the weekend, before three of its four remaining members were dismissed on Tuesday to pave the way for Altman’s dramatic return.

Some media outlets reported that there were concerns that OpenAI was increasingly moving away from its stated mission of “building safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence for the benefit of humanity” in favor of commercial gain.

However, OpenAI’s interim CEO Emmett Shearer said in a social media post that he was assured that “the board *did* not remove Sam due to any specific disagreement on security”, without specifying why Altman was fired. Was.

Fears over AI governance

Altman’s return confirms his position as a leader in the rapidly growing field of generative-AI.

But the agreement also highlights the growing power that Microsoft now wields over the future of OpenAI.

During his five days in the jungle, Altman briefly held a position at the tech giant that invested billions of dollars in OpenAI and helped launch ChatGPIT, whose success led to multi-billion dollars in AI research and development. Gave birth to a global race.

In an X post confirming his return, Altman cited “Satya’s support” in his decision to return to OpenAI, a reference to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“I look forward to returning to OpenAI and building on our strong partnership with MSFT,” Altman said, in an apparent reference to Microsoft.

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT is the most widely known large language model – or LLM – several other big tech companies, including Google and Facebook Native Meta, have invested heavily in powerful AI technology – raising concerns about its governance.

Earlier this month, Western governments and tech companies agreed to a new security testing regime to address concerns over the speed of AI’s growth and the lack of global safeguards to control it.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the conference in London that the world is “playing catch-up” in efforts to regulate AI, which could have “potentially long-term negative consequences” on everything from jobs to culture.

