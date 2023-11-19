Sam Altman and Greg Brockman are now meeting with OpenAI executives at headquarters as part of ongoing reinstatement talks

Newly appointed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former president Greg Brockman are meeting with executives at the company’s San Francisco headquarters as discussions continue about possibly reinstating their positions. Information Report. Per Information, interim CEO Mira Muratti and others are leading an effort to reinstate Altman as CEO, and invited both to headquarters on Sunday. Altman and Brockman came for talks this afternoon, sources said Information,

After Altman was fired without warning on Friday, Brockman stepped down in solidarity with several senior researchers. Other staff members have reportedly resigned and pledged to follow the duo to other projects, signaling their support on social media. the verge, The status of Altman’s position – and the future leadership of OpenAI – remains up in the air this weekend as backlash against the board’s initial decision grows.

On Saturday evening, the verge It was reported that the board was considering reinstating him as CEO, and had “agreed in principle” to resign if so. But, the board reportedly could not take its collective decision on time, and missed the deadline for the decision.

According to bloomberg, this is at least partly because they have hit a brick wall trying to agree on what the board will look like and what its role will be if it is reinstated. Altman reportedly wants the existing board eliminated if he were to return, as well as other “governance changes” – including making former Salesforce CEO Brett Taylor a board member and possibly adding a Microsoft executive. Is included. bloomberg Reportedly, although the latter has not yet taken any decision.

There has been much speculation as to the reason behind Altman’s removal as CEO and from the OpenAI board of directors, which came as a surprise to Altman, employees, and investors. An internal memo was sent to employees that morning and employees viewed axios Said the decision to fire Altman came as a result of “a breakdown in communication between Sam and the board.” “This was not created in response to malicious intent or anything related to our financial, business, security, or security/privacy practices,” the memo from COO Brad Lightcap said.

Altman was reportedly raising money for a custom AI chip project codenamed “Tigris” before his unexpected firing. bloomberg informed of. Per bloomberg And the new York TimesHaving previously reported on his plans for other AI ventures, Altman has already pitched the idea of ​​custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) that would rival NVIDIA to potential investors in the Middle East.

Altman was reportedly looking for backers to finance his hardware collaboration with former Apple designer, Jony Ive, for which he contacted SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son. Sources with knowledge of the discussion said bloomberg Altman is trying to raise “tens of billions of dollars” to get these projects off the ground.

