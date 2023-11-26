Salt in batteries: shift could herald another shift

(Bloomberg) — Battery giants are starting to put their money on new sodium-based technology, a sign that another shift could be coming in an industry that is crucial to the energy transition.

Sodium – found in rock salt and brine around the world – has the potential to enter energy storage and electric vehicles because it is cheaper and far more abundant than lithium, which currently dominates batteries. But despite being chemically and structurally similar, sodium is still not used extensively, partly due to the superior range and performance of similarly sized lithium cells.

That may be about to change. Last week, Sweden’s Northvolt AB said it had made a breakthrough with the technology, while Chinese EV maker BYD Co. signed a deal to build a $1.4 billion sodium-ion battery plant. China’s CATL had said in April that its sodium-based batteries would be used in some vehicles from this year.

“This is a serious investment,” said Rory McNulty, senior research analyst at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. “It’s a confidence boost to have them say that we’re here to drive the ability to commercialize this technology.”

If sodium products prove successful, they could curb lithium consumption. It also reminds of the dangers of trying to predict the use of metals in a constantly evolving industry as companies look for cheaper and more efficient cells.

While the low energy density of sodium-ion batteries means they are unsuitable for larger EVs, they may increasingly be used instead of lithium in lower-end, short-range vehicles – or for power-grid energy storage, Where size is not such an issue.

BloombergNEF said sodium should cut lithium demand by about 272,000 tons by 2035, or more than 1 million tons if lithium supply cannot meet use.

Changes in the metal mix in batteries have led to a supply-and-demand outlook and declining prices. Cobalt and nickel – which were seen facing long-term shortages a few years ago – have seen demand estimates revised down due to the emergence of cells that do not use them.

And the potential for large price swings is particularly evident in lithium.

The buying frenzy that sent prices soaring last year — a surge that prompted battery companies to look to sodium as a cheaper alternative — slowed before EV demand recovered and supply prospects improved.

“Sodium-ion will have a role in improving the lithium supply-demand balance,” said Sam Adham, head of battery materials at consultancy CRU Group. “This will reduce really severe fluctuations in lithium prices.”

Despite the recent decline in lithium prices, sodium is still a cheaper alternative. If the market grows, it could potentially echo the rise of lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) cells, which have been preferred for high-performance products due to their low cost.

The obvious potential benefit of this is storing excess electricity for grids, something that is becoming more important as the world moves away from fossil fuels. There, battery performance is less relevant than low cost.

The success of sodium will also depend on improving the cycle life of the cells – how many times they can be charged and discharged before requiring replacement. Sodium cells currently average 5,000 cycles, compared to about 7,500 cycles for the most cost-effective lithium products.

The big question is whether it will be able to do so, said Rystad Energy analyst Duo Fu, and if it works there could be more demand from the energy storage sector.

For now, it looks like the growing sodium-based cell sector will be dominated by Chinese producers, who control the majority of lithium battery production due to the large size of their operations which keeps costs low. This should give them an edge over European and American rivals.

European and American manufacturers have “little experience making sodium or lithium batteries on a large scale,” CRU’s Adham said. “You’re really able to become cost competitive through economies of scale.”

