November 17, 2023
Salon owner faces discrimination charges after telling trans/queer customers to visit 'pet groomer'


A small business owner in Michigan is facing discrimination charges for a social media post advising potential gay and transgender customers to go to a pet groomer instead of her boutique hair salon .

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights filed a charge Wednesday claiming Christine Geiger, owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, unlawfully discriminated against three claimants based on their gender in a series of posts on social media in July. Did. associated Press. Michigan law prohibits discrimination based on sex, age, color, familial status, height, housing, marital status, national origin, race, religion or weight in employment, housing and public services. The state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act was amended earlier this year to include sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, but the changes won’t take effect until next year.

Last month, Geiger stood by her positions and filed a lawsuit against the city and three claimants, saying they violated her free speech rights under the First Amendment. His attorney, David Delaney, told the AP that the posts reflect his protected “religious beliefs” and that he has not physically stopped anyone from entering his storefront.

In a series of posts on Facebook in early July, Geiger insulted the trans, queer, and non-binary communities and told them that their patronage at her salon was unsolicited.

“If a human identifies as anything other than male/female, please seek the services of a local pet sitter,” Geiger wrote in a since-deleted post on Facebook. “You are not welcome in this salon. Duration. If you request to use a specific pronoun please note that we can only refer to you as ‘hey you.’” He also compared LGBTQ+ people to pedophiles.

In another post on social media when asked if her salon was LGBTQ-friendly, she replied, “LGB is welcome, although everything else is not something I support.”

Geiger will next face a hearing with an administrative judge, who will issue a recommendation and forward the case to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission for a final determination.

