Salesforce Shares Are Justly Rewarded After Great Quarter and Good Outlook

Salesforce (CRM) Q3 FY2024 once again showed how the cloud software company has found the right balance between growing sales and improving margins. Wall Street liked what it saw. Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 rose 11% year-over-year to $8.72 billion, beating expectations of $8.72 billion, according to analysts’ consensus estimates compiled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. More than. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.11 rose 51% from a year earlier and beat the $2.06 expected by analysts, LSEG data shows. GAAP means Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 31.2%, beating estimates of 30.26%, according to FactSet. On a GAAP basis, quarterly operating margin of 17.2% exceeded the expected 15.7%. FactSet data shows operating cash flow rose 390% from a year earlier to $1.53 billion, beating estimates of $313 million. Free cash flow of $1.36 billion exceeded analysts’ forecast of $681 million, according to FactSet. CRM YTD Mountain Salesforce YTD On top of quarterly successes across the board on Wednesday evening, a solid fiscal Q4 profitability guide helped send shares up more than 8% to $249 each in after-hours trading. If those gains continue into early Thursday, the stock will easily reach its new 52-week high. Bottom Line It was another great quarter for Salesforce with steady, double-digit revenue growth and continued operating margin growth, leading to a huge increase in earnings per share. While some believe the margin story has largely already played out, the company is adamant that 30% is the minimum limit, not the maximum, which suggests there may be more gains to be made further. Are going to. Additionally, there is some play in the topline growth story, thanks to increased interest in its data cloud. At some point the improving deal environment will make things better, and CEO Marc Benioff said we are excited about the future because of “green shoots.” The company is expected to grow revenues around the current 10% pace for some time, with even greater margin gains in the future. So, it’s very possible that we may see Salesforce grow its EPS at a rate of 20% over the next several years. This is what makes this stock attractive at a price-to-earnings multiple of less than 30. Quarterly Comment Salesforce beat a number of key metrics despite what continues to be a measured macroeconomic environment for enterprise software companies. Salesforce continues to see strong adoption of its so-called cloud offering cocktail by customers who are consolidating their technology platforms to reduce complexity and boost efficiency and growth. As evidence, nine of its top 10 deals in the quarter involved six or more clouds, reported as five entities. Salesforce saw an 80% increase in deals valued at more than $1 million, exceeding management expectations. Geographically, on a constant currency basis, sales increased 9% year over year in the Americas, 10% in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and 21% in the Asia Pacific region (APAC). The company’s success led its CRPO (current balance performance obligation) growth to 14%, on top of the 11% profit estimate, as seen in the companywide section of the earnings table above. Additionally, the company’s revenue erosion rate remained low at 8%, a sign that enterprise customers cannot afford to abandon Salesforce’s customer relationship management solutions. This also comes on the heels of the company’s recent 9% price hike, the first time its prices have increased in seven years. By cloud unit, the most exciting performance data in the quarter came from cloud. It is a real-time customer data platform that includes analytics (from Tableau acquisition) and integrations (from MuleSoft acquisition). Revenue growth jumped to 22% from 16% the previous quarter, and the company said it added 1,000 new customers. Quarter alone. Artificial intelligence is driving interest in the data cloud, as more customers want to use MuleSoft’s integration technology to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps, and devices. Meanwhile, Tableau is helping customers better understand data and make data-driven decisions. Salesforce is also seeing strong takeoff in its Einstein GPT Copilot product, which is essentially a conversational AI chatbot. The company claims 17% of the Fortune 100 are already using the tool, and many more are expected to buy. On the margin side, the 850-basis-point non-GAAP improvement in the short 12-month period showed management’s continued discipline in every part of its business, especially marketing. It is interesting to see that the company is achieving margin growth despite the increase in headcount. After reducing its headcount for several consecutive quarters as part of boosting profitability, Salesforce’s employee count reached 70,843 at the end of the quarter, up from 70,456 in July. Still, that’s a far cry from the 79,824 employees a year ago. Free cash flow continues to grow, rising a staggering 1,088% to $1.37 billion. This gives Salesforce an easier time to meet its commitment to repurchase stock to compensate for the shortfall in stock-based compensation. The company bought back $1.93 billion worth of shares in the quarter, which is in line with the level of repurchase activity seen in recent quarters. The diluted share count declined about 2% over the past year due to Salesforce’s buyback program. The company still has about $10 billion left on its $20 billion share repurchase program. Guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter 2024, Salesforce projected revenue to be in the range of $9.18 billion to $9.23 billion, compared to estimates of $9.22 billion, with GAAP EPS of $1.26 to $1.27 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.25 to $2.26. As against $1.01 and $2.18 respectively. Salesforce also expects its CPRO to grow by about 10% from last year, resulting in a figure of approximately $26.4 billion. This is slightly less than the estimate of 10.4% growth to $27 billion. For the full fiscal year, with the current quarter remaining, Salesforce raised its revenue outlook to $34.75 billion from $34.8 billion, in line with the consensus estimate of $34.78 billion. It raised its non-GAAP operating margin outlook to 30.5%, above the consensus estimate and previous guide of 30%. And, on the bottom line, the company is expected to earn $8.18 to $8.19 per share on a non-GAAP basis, above the $8.04 consensus estimate and above prior guidance of $8.04 to $8.06. Salesforce co-founder and CEO Marc Benioff speaks at the Economic Club of Washington luncheon on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Nicolas Cam | AFP | getty images

Source: www.cnbc.com