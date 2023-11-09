Sales of new Xiaomi models surge with strong debut in China’s smartphone market

People check out new products from Xiaomi ahead of the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain on February 26, 2023. Reuters/Nacho Doce/File Photo Get licensing rights

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) – Xiaomi (1810.HK) sold more than 1 million units of its latest flagship smartphone in a week since its launch in a fresh sign that the slowdown in China’s phone market is about to end, Analysts said.

Demand in the world’s largest smartphone market has been in long-term decline, with the COVID-19 pandemic and then a faltering economic recovery forcing customers to wait longer before upgrading their phones.

“Sales of the Mi 14 series have exceeded 1 million units and the phones are still in critically short supply,” Xiaomi Chief Executive Lei Jun wrote on microblogging platform Weibo this week.

This model went on sale in China on October 31. It uses Qualcomm’s state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Xiaomi’s proprietary HyperOS software.

The strong launch “reinforces signs the market is reaching a bottom,” said Will Wong, an analyst at industry research firm IDC.

It comes after a big surge in Huawei (HWT.UL) sales as buyers snapped up its Mate 60 series of phones – the company’s comeback after the US imposed export controls on it in 2019.

IDC estimates that the Chinese market is on track to achieve year-on-year sales growth in the fourth quarter after ten consecutive quarters of decline. The level of development was not specified in this.

American chip designer Qualcomm also said last week that it is seeing strong demand from smartphone companies, especially in China.

The Mi 14 series, priced between 3,999 yuan and 6,499 yuan ($550-$890), represents an attempt by Xiaomi to penetrate deeper into the premium smartphone market and compete with Apple (AAPL.O) and Huawei.

($1 = 7.2856 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

