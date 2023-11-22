Sales of existing homes in America less than 13 years, prices rise

Existing home sales declined 4.1% in October

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) – U.S. existing home sales fell to the lowest level in more than 13 years in October, as the highest mortgage rates in two decades and a shortage of homes drove buyers away from the market.

A report from the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday also showed that the average home price last month was the highest it has been in any October. Excluding a surge in November and December, home resales this year are on track to perform at their worst since 1992.

“The combination of higher prices, higher mortgage rates and millions of homeowners who are locked into lower rates and are unwilling to move has cooled the market,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. Have given.”

Existing home sales fell 4.1% last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million units, the lowest level since August 2010 when sales were declining following the expiration of a government tax credit for home buyers.

Home resale value is calculated at the conclusion of the contract. October sales likely reflect contracts signed over the past two months, when the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached levels seen in the late 2000s.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted home sales would fall to a rate of 3.90 million units. Sales fell in the Northeast, West, and densely populated South. They were unchanged in the Midwest, the most affordable region.

Home resales, which make up a large portion of U.S. housing sales, fell 14.6% in October on a year-over-year basis.

Rates on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.31% in the last week of September, before peaking at 7.79% in late October, the highest level since November 2000, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Although it has retreated after this month’s data showed a cooling labor market and low inflation, the rate averaged 7.44% last week.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve October 31–November 31. The meeting, published Tuesday, revealed that “some participants noted that activity in the housing sector has decreased in recent months, possibly reflecting the effects of further increases in mortgage rates from already high levels.”

The housing market has borne the brunt of the US central bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening, with residential investment declining for nine consecutive quarters, before rebounding in the third quarter, as builders sought to take advantage of the housing shortage. Thank You for.

Stocks were trading lower on Wall Street. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

tight supply

There were 1.15 million pre-owned homes on the market last month, down 5.7% from a year ago. Most homeowners have mortgage rates below 5%, making many reluctant to sell. Before the pandemic, there were about 2 million homes for sale.

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun told reporters that Realtors will talk with their representatives in the U.S. Congress about government tax incentives for homeowners who have lived in their homes for a long time to help them get their homes on the market. To be encouraged. ,

Yun also noted that even if mortgage rates continue to fall along with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, affordability will remain a challenge due to the lack of adequate supply. The demand for new homes is increasing due to the shortage of pre-owned homes.

At the October sales pace, the existing inventory of existing homes will take 3.6 months to expire, up from 3.3 months a year earlier. A supply of four to seven months is seen as a healthy balance between supply and demand. There is a severe shortage of homes in the $100,000-$250,000 price range.

Although builders are pushing for new residential projects, they are being hampered by rising borrowing costs.

With supply still tight, multiple offers were the norm in some areas, keeping house prices on an upward trend on a year-on-year basis. The median existing home price rose 3.4% from a year earlier to $391,800, the most for any October. About 28% of homes sold last month were above listing price.

Properties typically remained on the market for 23 days in October, up from 21 days a year earlier. Sixty-six percent of homes sold in October were on the market for less than a month.

First-time buyers accounted for 28% of sales, the same as a year ago. That share is well below the 40% that economists and realtors say is needed for a strong housing market.

Total cash sales in transactions were 29% compared to 26% a year ago. Distressed sales, including foreclosures, represent only 2% of transactions, almost unchanged from last year.

“The chances of a significant improvement in sales in the near term are very slim,” said Daniel Wilhaber, an economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio. “Looking out to the first half of 2024, supply promises to remain a significant constraint as mortgage rates are expected to remain high.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama

