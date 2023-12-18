Image Credit: Darrell Etherington

TechCrunch has confirmed that Apple will stop selling its Series 9 smartwatches. The news, shared by 9to5Mac, follows an October ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) over a patent dispute with Masimo, a California-based med tech firm. The controversy stems from the blood sensor monitor on the latest flagship smart watch.

The move will go into effect this Thursday (December 21) at 3pm via the online Apple Store, with sales at retail locations set to stop on December 24 – just before the holiday. 24th is also the last day for taking online orders and delivery.

Apple confirmed the move in a statement to TechCrunch this morning,

The presidential review period is ongoing in connection with an order of the US International Trade Commission on a technical intellectual property dispute related to Apple Watch devices with blood oxygen feature. Although the review period won’t end until December 25, Apple is already taking steps to comply with the ruling. This includes stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 from Apple.com starting December 21 and from Apple retail locations after December 24. Apple teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness, and safety features. Apple strongly disagrees with this order and is pursuing a number of legal and technical options to ensure that the Apple Watch remains available to customers. If the order is upheld, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible.

Apple will appeal against this decision, which is considered wrong by the ITC. The company also filed a pair of patents against Massimo in October last year, accusing it of infringing its own patents. “Massimo attempted to unfairly use the ITC to keep a potentially life-saving product from millions of American consumers while making way for its own watch that mimics Apple’s,” the company noted at the time.

Massimo’s own complaint, which focused on the technology initially introduced with the Series 6, is dated June 2021. The medical company said Apple, “began to hire Masimo employees, beginning with Masimo’s chief medical officer. In fall 2020, Apple introduced the Series 6, made in Asia.

The primary controversy centers on pulse oximetry, which uses an optical sensor to detect blood flow.

Source: techcrunch.com