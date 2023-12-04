Salem Podcast Network Welcomes “Man in America with Seth Holehouse” to its Line-up

Irving, Texas, December 04, 2023–(Business Wire)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced that “Man in America with Seth Holehouse” has been added to the Salem Podcast Network line-up, effective today, December 4. 2023. The podcast will continue to release an episode each weekday.

Since launching two years ago, “Man in America” ​​has reached more than one million people per month across audio and video platforms. After spending a decade creating content at The Epoch Times, Seth began making a name for himself after the 2020 election by releasing a video exposing election fraud, which was shared by President Trump.

Now, as a podcaster, YouTuber and television personality, Holehouse continues to fight against communism and socialism on each episode of “Man in America.” Guests include Peter Navarro, Kash Patel, Senator Wendy Rogers, General Michael Flynn and General Robert Spalding.

“This has been the ride of my life,” Holehouse said. “I didn’t think the show would take off so well, but we’re very pleased with the support we’ve received and can’t wait to take this next step.”

“We are excited to welcome Seth to our line-up,” said Marcus Browne, director of content strategy for Salem Podcast Network. “His perspective on the issues is impressive. In a short time, he has already connected with a wide audience, and we think he still has plenty of room for growth.”

The Salem Podcast Network launched in January 2021 and ranks as the 11th most-listened-to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform with over 17 million average downloads per month.

About Salem Media Group:

Salem Media Group is a leading America-based multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, including radio, digital media, and book and newspaper publishing. Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of millions of listeners and readers nationally every day. With its unique programming focus, Salem delivers engaging content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures in the Christian and conservative media landscape. Salem Media Group, Inc. Learn more about www.salemmedia.com.

